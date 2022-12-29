ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Scattered showers Saturday with rain moving out for NYE

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve seen some scattered showers move in this afternoon, with more due west of Charlotte as we go through the evening hours. Early Saturday morning, heavy rain and some thunderstorm activity will push through the region. We could see more wet weather in the afternoon,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte gets ready for great New Year’s Eve party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The countdown to 2023 is on for the QC. “This is a great event,” said Moira Quinn, senior vice president of communications for Center City Partners. “This is a way to think about all the blessings of last year or maybe some of the things we want to let go about last year.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Traffic diverted around water main break in South End

CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
MONROE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Find Uzi A Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Uzi. Uzi is 1 year old and full of energy. He loves going on car rides and is great at entertaining himself. Uzi enjoys toys, pup cups, and tug of war. It is recommended that he has slow introductions to other dogs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's what 2023 could bring for Charlotte's housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From fluctuating interest rates and low inventory, 2022 was a wild ride for the housing market in Charlotte. While it's been a rough year for those looking to buy a home, recently mortgage rates have been trending down. “As mortgage rates drop, we will begin to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

