qcnews.com
Scattered showers Saturday with rain moving out for NYE
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve seen some scattered showers move in this afternoon, with more due west of Charlotte as we go through the evening hours. Early Saturday morning, heavy rain and some thunderstorm activity will push through the region. We could see more wet weather in the afternoon,...
qcnews.com
New Year’s Eve showers around Charlotte should clear out by midnight; weather turns warmer to start new year
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re slightly warmer this morning yet still cold enough to need the jackets. Temperatures have dipped into the low to mid-30s with clouds building overhead. Today will be cloudy & mild as highs make a run for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds...
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
qcnews.com
Charlotte gets ready for great New Year’s Eve party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The countdown to 2023 is on for the QC. “This is a great event,” said Moira Quinn, senior vice president of communications for Center City Partners. “This is a way to think about all the blessings of last year or maybe some of the things we want to let go about last year.”
Remote learning available after Kannapolis child development center closes due to flooding
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The McKnight Child Development Center in Kannapolis will be closed until Jan. 18 after multiple pipes burst, which caused the building to flood. Repairs are extensive, which is why the building will be closed, the district said in a letter to families. Although the building is...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
Traffic diverted around water main break in South End
CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
WBTV
Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
Duke Energy: Customer demand, less power than forecasted led to rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — In a new statement, Duke Energy said it had less power available over the Christmas weekend than it had originally estimated, which led to the decision to instate rolling blackouts. Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the company initially forecasted it had enough resources to last through the weekend....
Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
iredellfreenews.com
Burst waterline causes an estimated $50,000 in damages at Fifth Street Ministries
Fifth Street Shelter administrators and the area’s homeless population served by the nonprofit are dealing with the fallout caused by frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend. A waterline in the Statesville shelter’s sprinkler system froze on Sunday, causing a waterline to burst and inundate 25 to 30 percent of...
Fire at Wendy’s near Northlake Mall caused by electrical issue, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — A fire that broke out at a Wendy’s Friday morning was caused by an electrical issue, Charlotte Fire said. Charlotte Fire first alerted the incident at the restaurant, which is located off of Northlake Centre Parkway, around 6 a.m. Friday. In a tweet, firefighters said a manager had called 911 and alarms were sounding.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Find Uzi A Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Uzi. Uzi is 1 year old and full of energy. He loves going on car rides and is great at entertaining himself. Uzi enjoys toys, pup cups, and tug of war. It is recommended that he has slow introductions to other dogs.
Duke Energy could reimburse customers for losses related to recent rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — When the power goes out, whatever is lost is usually on you to replace. However, last week’s rolling power outages came as a surprise to customers. Investigative reporter Madison Carter found out Duke Energy might be shelling out some cash for your unexpected expenses and lost food or medications.
WBTV
Dialysis patient stranded in Charlotte after Southwest Airlines flight canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to bring you the latest on the impacts of the nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations, one woman’s visit to Charlotte is lasting longer than she expected, keeping her hundreds of miles from her doctors. When Jan Bray traveled to Charlotte to see her...
Displaced residents from flooded senior apartments hope to move back in soon
CHARLOTTE — More than 80 senior citizens continue to be displaced from their homes after a Christmas Day flood inside west Charlotte’s Magnolia Senior Apartments. “I heard something that sounded like horses, and then I turned around and saw nothing but water rushing into the bedroom,” resident Ardsley Massey said.
Here's what 2023 could bring for Charlotte's housing market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From fluctuating interest rates and low inventory, 2022 was a wild ride for the housing market in Charlotte. While it's been a rough year for those looking to buy a home, recently mortgage rates have been trending down. “As mortgage rates drop, we will begin to...
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
