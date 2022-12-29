(Eau Claire, WI) — Police in Eau Claire say a local suspect hit the same daycare twice in one week. Officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Phillippi after Monday and Tuesday’s break-ins at the local KinderCare. Investigators say they knew it was Phillippi because he left behind his arrest card, along with a mountain of other evidence. KinderCare managers say Phillippi stole thousands of dollars worth of iPads and electronic equipment, as well as gas cards and the keys to two vehicles. Phillippi is looking at charges, he’s free on a five thousand-dollar bond.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO