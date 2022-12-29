Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Burglar Robs Same Daycare Twice in Two Days
(Eau Claire, WI) — Police in Eau Claire say a local suspect hit the same daycare twice in one week. Officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Phillippi after Monday and Tuesday’s break-ins at the local KinderCare. Investigators say they knew it was Phillippi because he left behind his arrest card, along with a mountain of other evidence. KinderCare managers say Phillippi stole thousands of dollars worth of iPads and electronic equipment, as well as gas cards and the keys to two vehicles. Phillippi is looking at charges, he’s free on a five thousand-dollar bond.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman receives car as part of ONE Automotive Group’s 60 Days of Giving
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman in Eau Claire County received a car Wednesday. For over 10 years, ONE Automotive Group has hosted its 60 Days of Giving campaign, where one lucky winner receives a pre-owned car. This year’s winner is Rebecca Schrantz who was nominated by her...
WEAU-TV 13
Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes temporary lane closure, no one hurt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Chippewa Falls Friday. Fire Chief Lee Douglas says crews were called to the home on South Main Street just after 1:00 p.m. Douglas says there was a report of a fire in the living room. Everyone in the home got out safely.
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
WEAU-TV 13
New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
wwisradio.com
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Snowmobile Trails To Open This Saturday
BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County snowmobile trails will open on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff County Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. Volunteers have been out working very hard to make this happen - so a special thank you to you if you...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
wwisradio.com
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know, age 87 of Black River Falls, WI passed away. on Wednesday, December 21 st , 2022 at Bethany St. Joseph’s Care. She was born October 26, 1935 to Paul T. and Hildur (Backlund) Nelson. in Eureka, CA. She was the second of five children. On...
KAAL-TV
Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating foot without permission barred from caretaking work
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin nursing home staffer who authorities say removed a patient’s foot without permission and told colleagues she planned to display it in her family’s taxidermy shop will not be working as a nurse until her case is resolved, per bail conditions set at her first court appearance on Tuesday.
wiproud.com
Man arrested for robbing Wisconsin gas station on Christmas Eve
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Taylor County man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office identified that man as 36-year-old Tommy Wilkes. Around 6 pm Saturday, deputies got a report of a man entering a Cenex...
drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
