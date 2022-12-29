MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills teen was hospitalized on Dec. 24 after a crash on an icy Highway 54 in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Andrew Lacroix was driving a 2005 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 54 when he lost control of the vehicle and the car went off the left side of the road. It hit a sign and embankment, and was totaled in the crash. The Patrol says icy conditions were to blame.

