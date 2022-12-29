ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

KOLR10 News

Phelps County man killed in Maries County car crash

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed Dec. 29 after his truck overturned in Maries County. Gary L. Stearns, 71, of St. James, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup on Missouri Route 28 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. Route 63. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began an […]
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 28, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miller County. George Z. Cook, 20, of Eldon, was killed after being hit by a 1987 Chevrolet K1500. According to a crash report, the Chevrolet truck was traveling west on Business Route […]
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

St. James teen dies after train hits car

PHELPS COUNTY — An 18-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cadey Rogers, of St. James, failed to yield to an oncoming train at the intersection of County Road 3640 and Highway KK. Rogers was...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after struck by pickup

MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

St. James Woman Killed After Her Car Was Struck By A Train

(KTTS News) – A St. James woman is dead after her car was struck by a train on Tuesday. The accident happened around 2 PM on County Road 3640 near Highway KK in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the driver allegedly failed to yield at...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Teen Injured In Icy-Road Crash On Highway 54

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills teen was hospitalized on Dec. 24 after a crash on an icy Highway 54 in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Andrew Lacroix was driving a 2005 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 54 when he lost control of the vehicle and the car went off the left side of the road. It hit a sign and embankment, and was totaled in the crash. The Patrol says icy conditions were to blame.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KTTS

One Dead After Monday Afternoon Crash In Camden County

(KTTS News) – One person has died after a crash took place in Camden County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 4 pm. 73-year-old Susan Graham from Arcola was identified as the victim. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS SUBJECT AFTER A CHASE

Detectives with the Crime Resolution Unit and Patrol Officers initiated a traffic stop on a subject suspected of dealing narcotics on Friday, December 30, 2022. The suspect was also driving a vehicle with improper registration. The vehicle fled from officers and was pursued. The driver drove into a yard and exited his still moving vehicle fleeing on foot. One Detective chased the suspect on foot while another Detective secured and stopped the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended and crack cocaine was located.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Ozark To Appoint A New Police Chief

The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman are holding a special meeting to appoint a new police chief for the city. Jeffrey Christiansen, formerly of the Linn Creek police, will be inducted as the new Lake Ozark Chief of Police at a special meeting scheduled for at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5.
LAKE OZARK, MO

