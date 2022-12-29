ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
CBS New York

Children's medication shortage causes drug stores to limit purchases

A nationwide shortage of cold, flu and fever medicines for children is causing some drug store chains to limit purchases of the products amid a "tripledemic" this holiday season. "In this holiday season, we have three problems. We have RSV, influenza and COVID-19. We never had such an amount of people getting sick at the same time," Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician at AltaMed Health Services, told CBS News.The "tripledemic" is impacting Americans like the Schoenherr family in Wisconsin. All of them had the sniffles, but their 19-month-old daughter, Elizabeth, had it the worst."It started out as a cold and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache

A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
The Independent

Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths

Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
WSET

Doctors worried about rising number of seniors addicted to opioids

(WSET) — The drug overdose rate among those over the age of 65 has tripled in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those rising numbers have doctors concerned, especially when it comes to opioids. Many seniors use painkillers to treat injuries or...
The Independent

Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin

A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
HAWAII STATE
WebMD

Babies in Danger From Ingesting Opioids Laced With Animal Tranquilizer

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When a toddler or an infant accidentally ingests a prescription opioid medication, the immediate results can prove deadly, experts warn. But another new worrisome dynamic is afoot in the United States, a just-published study reveals: pediatric poisonings from a particularly lethal combo —...
WASHINGTON STATE
