Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Deadly fentanyl hybrids and substitutes could fuel 2023’s opioid crisis
The drug trade continues to evolve, and the U.S. must continue to evolve with it.
Finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for the opioid crisis
Amid the torrent of bad news stories, some good news has started to emerge.
Children's medication shortage causes drug stores to limit purchases
A nationwide shortage of cold, flu and fever medicines for children is causing some drug store chains to limit purchases of the products amid a "tripledemic" this holiday season. "In this holiday season, we have three problems. We have RSV, influenza and COVID-19. We never had such an amount of people getting sick at the same time," Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician at AltaMed Health Services, told CBS News.The "tripledemic" is impacting Americans like the Schoenherr family in Wisconsin. All of them had the sniffles, but their 19-month-old daughter, Elizabeth, had it the worst."It started out as a cold and...
Three discontinued products you will never find at Walmart again – but some are still on store shelves
WHILE Walmart sells just about everything shoppers need, the giant retailer has discontinued some significant items. In recent years, Walmart has either stopped selling or vowed to reduce the sales of three major items including e-cigarettes, Zantac, as well as firearms and ammunition. It’s not uncommon for the retailer to...
Dark Chocolate Isn't the Only Food With Heavy Metals. Here's How to Protect Yourself
"There are measurable amounts [of heavy metals] in pretty much all foods."
ABC News
Dad shares warning after 10-month-old treated for possible fentanyl exposure at park
A California father is speaking out after one of his twin boys was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after playing at a popular San Francisco park. Ivan Matkovic, 35, told "Good Morning America" the ordeal has been a shock to his family and to his sons' nanny, who was watching the 10-month-old boys on Tuesday afternoon when the incident unfolded.
Can't find children's Tylenol? You might not need it, doctors say
The surge of viral illnesses in children nationwide, driven by cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19, is causing high demand for certain medicine including children's Tylenol.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache
A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths
Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.
The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for Americans with opioid addiction to gain access to medical treatments proven to save lives.
WSET
Doctors worried about rising number of seniors addicted to opioids
(WSET) — The drug overdose rate among those over the age of 65 has tripled in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those rising numbers have doctors concerned, especially when it comes to opioids. Many seniors use painkillers to treat injuries or...
This Afghan interpreter risked his life for US Marines. Now, they're fighting for him to stay in the US
It was November 2010 and a platoon of Marines was patrolling outside of a village in Helmand Province, Afghanistan -- slowly, and carefully, to avoid accidentally stepping on hidden improvised explosive devices. They walked in a single file line meant to reduce the risk of multiple Marines being taken out in one blast.
Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin
A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
TikTok trend leads to diabetes medication shortages
A new weight loss trend is going viral on social media, but now there's a shortage of the diabetes medication used to do it.
Is my cough supposed to last this long? Here’s what doctors say
It's the one symptom that can seem to stick around for days, even weeks, after our immune systems vanquish a virus – that wracking cough.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
WebMD
Babies in Danger From Ingesting Opioids Laced With Animal Tranquilizer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When a toddler or an infant accidentally ingests a prescription opioid medication, the immediate results can prove deadly, experts warn. But another new worrisome dynamic is afoot in the United States, a just-published study reveals: pediatric poisonings from a particularly lethal combo —...
CNN
