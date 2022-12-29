A nationwide shortage of cold, flu and fever medicines for children is causing some drug store chains to limit purchases of the products amid a "tripledemic" this holiday season. "In this holiday season, we have three problems. We have RSV, influenza and COVID-19. We never had such an amount of people getting sick at the same time," Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician at AltaMed Health Services, told CBS News.The "tripledemic" is impacting Americans like the Schoenherr family in Wisconsin. All of them had the sniffles, but their 19-month-old daughter, Elizabeth, had it the worst."It started out as a cold and...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO