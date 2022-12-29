Read full article on original website
Ukraine launches 'most massive strike' on occupied Donetsk region since 2014, Russia-installed mayor says
Ukrainian forces have unleashed the biggest attack on the occupied Donetsk region since 2014, according to a Russia-installed official, in the wake of heavy fighting in the east of the country.
Ukraine security chief says Kyiv is 'halfway to victory' with the worst yet to come
A top Ukrainian security official said Wednesday that he believes the war against Russia is 'halfway' over but warned the worst has yet to come.
Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue.
Inside the Ukrainian counteroffensive that shocked Putin and reshaped the war
KHARKIV, Ukraine - After weeks of fighting for scraps of territory on the war's bloodiest front, Oleh, a 21-year-old Ukrainian company commander, was summoned suddenly last August, along with thousands of other soldiers, to an obscure rendezvous point in the Kharkiv region. At his last position, relentless Russian artillery fire...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
See the footage Anndel Taylor sent to her family
Anndel Taylor, 22, was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Authorities tracked the Idaho student killings suspect as he drove cross-country to Pennsylvania, sources say
Authorities carefully tracked the man charged in the killings of four Idaho college students as he drove across the country around Christmas and continued surveilling him for several days before finally arresting him Friday, sources tell CNN.
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
The House January 6 committee has released a new batch of transcripts, including key interviews from members of former President Donald Trump's family and staff. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss what Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony could mean.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Trump's former comms director said her job was pointless because he would ruin her plans with compulsive tweeting
Alyssa Farah Griffin said being communications director under Donald Trump was "a huge challenge" because he always went off-script.
Russia Running Out of Troops in Battle for Bakhmut, Battalions Split Up—ISW
Bakhmut is one of the most intense spots of fighting in the war. Russian forces fighting in the region are being led by members of the Wagner Group.
Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump
After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges.
Putin's Soldiers Are Running Away From Key Battles: Ukraine
Serhiy Haidai, who serves as the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said that Russian defense lines will fall if they lose the city of Kreminna.
The Georgia Grand Jury's Investigation Into Trump's Election Involvement Is Close to Conclusion
Attempts by former president Donald Trump and his friends to rig the Georgia 2020 election are being looked into by a special grand jury, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.
Bakhmut on the Brink as Wagner Group Suffers Heavy Losses Across Region—ISW
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the intensifying battle for Bakhmut is taking a heavy toll on Russian forces.
Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
Russia’s Lavrov closes door on EU and turns to 'like-minded' allies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there will be no more joint projects between Moscow and the EU, saying it will turn to 'like-minded' allies instead.
