ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
ValueWalk

The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy

Analysts are rewarding stocks like Netflix when they provide good news. Nike stock is also ready to move higher on a wave of analysts’ support. Biogen is the most upgraded stock and offers outperformance in the healthcare sector. The outlook for 2023 is very cloudy, as seen in the...
NASDAQ

See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.

There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
WSOC Charlotte

US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Cal-Maine Foods, Southwest and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The airline stock rose 3.7%, paring back losses from the previous session when it dropped more than 5%. Severe disruptions at Southwest Airlines have drawn outsized criticism from frustrated travelers, who have dealt with thousands of canceled flights from airlines this week because of winter weather. Southwest Airlines canceled another 60% of its flights on Wednesday. According to The Dallas Morning News, it's expected to restore its full schedule on Friday.
NASDAQ

Tech Stocks Helping Lead Significant Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the...
msn.com

125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker

Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...
Washington Examiner

Stock market tumbles, closes out worst year since 2008

The stock market’s final trading session of 2022 has closed, marking the worst year for stocks since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 90 points on Friday, or about 0.27%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell modestly, and the S&P 500 fell by just about 0.3% on the last day of trading before the new year.
Zacks.com

3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend

Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy