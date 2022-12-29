Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
Two people fighting for their life after being hit by vehicles, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are fighting to stay alive after being hit by vehicles in two separate incidents late Thursday night in Bexar County. Around 9:40 p.m., officials with the San Antonio police and fire departments responded to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
KTSA
Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
Police searching for suspects who robbed armored truck in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — Officials are looking for the suspects responsible for robbing an armored truck in Converse Thursday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., Converse Police received reports about a Garda armored truck robbery at an Auto Zone in the 8500 block of FM 78. Officials said one of the...
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO needs your help looking for second driver in street racing crash that injured child
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding the second driver involved in a street racing crash on the far west side of Highway 90 Wednesday night. 33-year-old John Hammer Felan is in custody, charged with several counts of street racing that include injury...
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KSAT 12
Have you seen these men? SAPD searching for suspects involved in a robbery at Macy’s
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking help from the public to identify two men wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Dec. 1, two men shoplifted several high-dollar handbags and wallets at the Macy’s in North Star Mall in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue.
KTSA
Arrest made in hit and run that killed two San Antonio teens
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man suspected of killing two teenagers in a hit and run on the city’s East side. 23 year old Lee Roy Morales is being charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. The charges...
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KTSA
Converse PD: Armored vehicle hijacked, armed robbers steal ‘substantial’ amount of money
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is investigating after another armored truck was targeted by robbers along FM 78. Investigators say multiple armed robbers got into the truck while it was parked at an AutoZone location at 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say a security officer riding in the truck had gotten out to go inside the store while the driver stayed inside the vehicle.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
news4sanantonio.com
Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle
KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
news4sanantonio.com
Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say
SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
