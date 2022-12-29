ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Emissions-reducing grant to provide electric buses for Amherst Public School

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzOja_0jxWMOV700

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced on Wednesday the latest round of grant funding, helping cities and towns, to reduce the amount of diesel fuel emissions.

And one local school system is using that money to make its transportation system a little more green. Amherst Public Schools will receive nearly $200,000 to acquire one electric school bus and charger. The goal of the grant money is to reduce tailpipe emissions in the state.

