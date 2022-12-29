Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Dorset Police officers suspended over WhatsApp texts
Five police officers have been suspended over allegedly offensive texts made on a WhatsApp group. The Dorset Police officers were stood down after a report of incidents of discriminatory conduct was made in July, the force said. The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
BBC
Wallasey shooting: Elle Edwards murder suspect recalled to prison
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a Christmas Eve pub shooting has been recalled to prison, police have said. Elle Edwards, 26, was not thought to have been the target when she was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey. A man, 30, of Tranmere,...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Police release third person arrested
The third person arrested over the Christmas Eve pub shooting of Elle Edwards has been freed on bail. The man, 31, from Tranmere, had been held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but has now been released pending further inquiries. Two other people have also been held over her death...
BBC
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
BBC
Maureen Gitau: Murder arrest over missing woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman not seen since early December. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing on 10 December, having last been seen five days earlier as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham. Police believe Ms Gitau has come to...
BBC
Arrest after man, 79, injured in alleged assault
A 79-year-old man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault. Police were called to High Street, Blackwood, Caerphilly county, on Thursday at about 15:00 GMT. The injured man is said to be in a stable condition in hospital. Details of his injuries are not known. Gwent Police said a...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
Slough driving instructor in drug arrest mid-lesson
A driving instructor was arrested in the middle of a driving lesson on suspicion of using cannabis. Thames Valley Police officers stopped the vehicle in Slough while it was being driven by a 17-year-old student on Thursday. "Shockingly the driving instructor tested positive for cannabis," a spokesperson said on the...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger plea in missing man murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing man have appealed for the passengers on the bus where he was last seen to come forward. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary has also appealed for dash...
BBC
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
BBC
Birmingham: Revellers evacuated after city centre blaze
A large fire broke out in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the new year. Emergency services cordoned off a section of Ladywell Walk near the Arcadian Centre - one of the city's nightlife areas - after a fire broke out among a pile of pallets and timber.
Comments / 0