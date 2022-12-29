Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
Wbaltv.com
Man sought after after fatal shooting at downtown Baltimore gas station
Baltimore police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday at a downtown gas station. SkyTeam 11 was over a fatal shooting scene shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on downtown's westside. City police said a man, identified...
Wbaltv.com
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening. Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City", BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the incident. Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke. "We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone.", the mayor said. "What we have to talk about and what I challenge everyone to think about is the 'why'. Why are people shooting and killing each other?"WJZ will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
Suspect Caught Months After Victim Walked To Baltimore Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
A Maryland man accused of shooting a victim multiple times before leaving him to die back in October has finally been arrested, authorities say. Obadiah Malone, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in connection the the shooting that occurred on October 10, 2022, according to Baltimore Police. Malone reportedly...
NBC Washington
3 Men Killed, 1 Injured in Outbreak of Shootings as DC Surpasses 200 Homicides
A rash of gun violence has pushed the number of homicides in D.C. past 200 for the second year in a row, leaving three men dead and another injured late Thursday and early Friday, police said. Three shootings happened in fewer than eight hours across three quadrants of the city....
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: 7 Men Arrested in Germantown Apartment Raid Held Without Bond
Following a June 22, 2022 raid on a Germantown apartment allegedly serving as a haven for guns and drugs, seven individuals arrested were held without bond in Montgomery County District Court. The suspects faced various gun and drug charges, including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. MyMCM spoke...
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
Nottingham MD
Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
WJLA
Photos released of suspect involved in SE DC shooting, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect after a shooting in southeast D.C. on Tuesday, according to the agency. The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Elvans Road around 5 p.m., police said. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation
A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
Felonious Fugitive With Warrants Out For Arrest In MD Found In Fredericksburg, Sheriff Says
A fugitive with multiple felony charges out of Anne Arundel County has been found and taken into custody, police say. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, 35, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9:25 a.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's office. Flores had multiple felony charges including three...
