BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take Jermell Charlo’s 4 belts from him at 154
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he might move up to 154 to rip the four titles away from undisputed champion Jermell Charlo if he’s forced to wait too long to get his chance against the 147-lb champions Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Boots Ennis kidding himself? Spence, Crawford & Thurman won’t fight him
By Adam Baskin: The more I listen to Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis talk of wanting Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford & Keith Thurman next, the more I believe he’s deceiving himself and will wind up greatly disappointed when he must settle for a lesser opponent. The 25-year-old Ennis...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford Doesn't Believe World Titles Are Important
Outside of his IBF title win against Jose Pedraza in 2017, Gervonta Davis has opted against taking on truly solidified world champions. Instead, the 28-year-old deleterious knockout star from Baltimore, Maryland, has nabbed a number of secondary titles. In turn, his detractors have consistently chastised him while attempting to place...
REPORT: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Accused Of Hitting Woman With ‘Closed Hand Type Slap’ In Florida
WBA “Regular” Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis has found himself in hot water yet again. As previously reported, the Baltimore native was arrested in Parkland, Florida on December 27 and met with the following charges: battery-cause bodily harm-domestic violence. Authorities in Broward County held him at the area’s main bureau jail until he could attend a bond hearing at 8 a.m. on December 28. From there, bail was set at $1,000 and Davis was able to bond out shortly thereafter.
MMAmania.com
Cowboy Cerrone open to boxing Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is already teasing a combat sports comeback. Cerrone made his final walk as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on July 2, 2022. Suffering a second round guillotine submission loss to Jim Miller (watch highlights), Cerrone retired winless in his final seven fights and decided that it was finally time to call it a career.
Shavkat Rakhmonov hilariously reacts to Kevin Lee’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Where do I fit into this”
Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to know where he fits into the welterweight division. ‘Nomad’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in June. The bout was the biggest test of the undefeated fighter’s career thus far, but he was seemingly unfazed. Rakhmonov dominated the veteran en route to a second-round submission win.
Boxing Scene
Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’
Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Caleb Plant earns Knockout of the Year for vicious finish of Anthony Dirrell
Nothing excites a boxing fan like a good knockout. This year delivered the KO goods in style, with some truly impressive knockouts nearly every weekend. CBS Sports' combat experts sat down to look through some of the year's biggest knockouts to determine the winner of our annual Knockout of the Year. We settled on a brutal knockout that ended weeks of trash talk, a dramatic come-from-behind KO and the return of boxing's biggest one-punch powerhouse.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Considers "Rolly” A Tuneup For Frank Martin
Frank Martin was fully focused on the task at hand. But the very moment he registered his fairly one-sided victory over Michel Rivera, the soon-to-be 28-year-old looked brazenly into the crowd and locked eyes with Rolando “Rolly” Romero before calling him out. While the highly ranked lightweight contender...
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces Rizin signing, plans to compete in 2023
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao appeared on Saturday’s Rizin FF 40 broadcast and announced his intention to compete for the promotion in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an in-ring appearance. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev picked as #1 pound-for-pound by Stephen A. Smith
By Adam Baskin: Stephen A. Smith of ESPN picks Artur Beterbiev as the pound-for-pound fighter in boxing following the previous #1 Canelo Alvarez being soundly beaten by Dmitry Bivol last May in a full-scale rout. Smith points out that all the fighters at 175 are “running” from the unbeaten IBF,...
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano earns Fight of the Year for epic battle
There is a strong argument to be made that no sporting event can match the excitement of a great boxing match. Like every year, 2022 saw plenty of truly great fights across the sport. From the biggest women's boxing fight in history to an action-filled rematch, there were plenty of...
GoLocalProv
World Boxing Council Plans to Introduce Transgender Category, According to Report
The World Boxing Council (WBC) is reportedly planning to introduce a transgender boxing division. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told The Telegraph the prospective category would adopt the "at birth" rule, meaning that a trans fighter assigned as a male at birth would only be able to compete against a fellow trans fighter assigned as a male at birth.
MMAmania.com
Forrest Griffin reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s passing: ‘I’ll always miss you, brother’
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community suffered a tremendous loss this past week when news broke on Christmas Eve that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at age 45. Details on the death remain unclear, but heart complications have since been cited by UFC.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence fighting in April against TBA
By Craig Daly: Errol Spence Jr has revealed on Twitter that he’ll be fighting in April against a still-to-be-determined opponent. The opponent is rumored to be former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, who will be coming off a long 14-month layoff if he’s the one that faces IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023
It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
Yardbarker
UFC stars Arianny Celeste & Brittney Palmer have fans going crazy as they pose under the tree with barely anything on
It’s going to be a big new year in the UFC with the UFC president Dana White planning some big fights, rumour is that Conor McGregor could be about to make his way back into the Octagon. Wouldn’t that be brilliant to see the Irish man back inside the Octagon and start talking the talk again.
BoxingNews24.com
WBO gives Jermell Charlo to Jan.2 to submit medical details for injury
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has until January 2nd to provide information to the WBO from his medical doctor and orthopedic specialist about his broken left hand that he suffered recently. It’s understandable why the WBO wants Jermell to have his orthopedic specialist give an opinion...
