The three richest people in New Jersey

The Forbes 400 list of the richest people in the country is out, and three New Jersey residents make the list. According to the list, the richest New Jerseyan is Rocco Commisso (who lives in Bergen County according to roi-nj.com. He made his money through the cable company he founded,...
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey

Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
New Jersey is third highest state for outbound movers

A report released this week by North American Van Lines, Inc., a household, international, corporate, and long distance professional moving company, shows that New Jersey is one of the top states people are moving out of. The report uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer...
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)

It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
In Accordance With New Regulations, Health Insurance Policies in the State of New Jersey Must Include Coverage for Abortion Services for Both Individuals and Small Businesses.

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance stated on Friday, December 31 that effective January 1, 2019, all individual and small group health plans in the state must provide coverage for abortion services. According to a statement from state officials, the new regulations will go into force for major...
