KEYC

St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Watching the ball drop in New York’s famous Times Squares is a New Year’s Eve tradition. But a bar in St. Paul is hoping to make a new tradition for locals. The Midway Saloon built a giant fishing bobber that they will drop...
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Free Parking In Downtown St. Cloud on New Year’s Day

(KNSI) – Parking in downtown St. Cloud will be free on New Year’s Day. Parking meters won’t be enforced on the first day of 2023 in observance of the holiday. Parking ramps are always free to use at night and during the weekend. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Top 2022 stories for Southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before changing the calendar to 2023, it’s time to stop to reflect on the past year in Southern Minnesota. Sean Morawczynski takes viewers through their top news stories of 2022. KEYC News Now announces new lifestyle program, “Kato Living”
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic

State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
MINNESOTA STATE
belmondnews.com

Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors

A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
BELMOND, IA
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota

Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in. Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 14, at all designated trout streams in...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward

Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
SUPERIOR, WI
knsiradio.com

Blizzard is Over but Road Conditions Remain Iffy

(KNSI) — The blizzard is gone, but bad road conditions remain in several areas of the state. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says areas from Fargo up to the Canadian border to International Falls down to Ely through Virginia, Grand Rapids, and Fergus Falls are partly to mostly covered with snow. Roughly the southern third of the state from Marshall through Redwood Falls and Faribault down toward Rochester, Austin, and over to the South Dakota border are still slick and snow covered. Even some roads in the western part of the Twin Cities are reportedly icy.
MINNESOTA STATE

