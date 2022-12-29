Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Watching the ball drop in New York’s famous Times Squares is a New Year’s Eve tradition. But a bar in St. Paul is hoping to make a new tradition for locals. The Midway Saloon built a giant fishing bobber that they will drop...
knsiradio.com
Free Parking In Downtown St. Cloud on New Year’s Day
(KNSI) – Parking in downtown St. Cloud will be free on New Year’s Day. Parking meters won’t be enforced on the first day of 2023 in observance of the holiday. Parking ramps are always free to use at night and during the weekend. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton...
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
KEYC
Top 2022 stories for Southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before changing the calendar to 2023, it’s time to stop to reflect on the past year in Southern Minnesota. Sean Morawczynski takes viewers through their top news stories of 2022. KEYC News Now announces new lifestyle program, “Kato Living”
boreal.org
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Endangered Animals of MN Paintings on Display at Zeitgeist
DULUTH, Minn. — Local Artist, Adam Swanson, presents a collection of the federal and state listed Endangered Animals in Minnesota. Swanson hopes to use his art to bring awareness to endangered wildlife species. Here’s a clip of his interview on the FOX21 morning show on Thursday. You can...
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
belmondnews.com
Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors
A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year. The Midway Saloon built a giant fishing bobber that they will drop when the clock strikes midnight on Saturday.
Don't want the kids to stay up until midnight? Here are some family-friendly, daytime NYE events
MINNEAPOLIS — Ringing in the new year can look different when you have kids who are old enough to enjoy a party but not quite old enough to stay up until midnight on New Year's Eve. Here is a list of some daytime activities both you and your little ones will enjoy as 2022 comes to an end.
Minnesota’s Como Zoo Hosting Epic Daytime New Year’s Parties This Weekend
The Como Park Zoo and Observatory is hosting a New Year's Eve Confetti Dance Party on Saturday, December 31st and Sunday, January 1st. The event is free but attendees must make a 'reservation' in advance. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days the zoo will ring in 2023...
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
kfgo.com
Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota
Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in. Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 14, at all designated trout streams in...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward
Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
knsiradio.com
Blizzard is Over but Road Conditions Remain Iffy
(KNSI) — The blizzard is gone, but bad road conditions remain in several areas of the state. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says areas from Fargo up to the Canadian border to International Falls down to Ely through Virginia, Grand Rapids, and Fergus Falls are partly to mostly covered with snow. Roughly the southern third of the state from Marshall through Redwood Falls and Faribault down toward Rochester, Austin, and over to the South Dakota border are still slick and snow covered. Even some roads in the western part of the Twin Cities are reportedly icy.
boreal.org
The pain of a St. Paul drunk driving crash still felt 25 years later
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety • December 29, 2022. Kevin Brockway was supposed to spend New Year's Day 1998 at his new job, handing out pies at Bakers Square. He never got there. Kevin, who was 16 at the time, went to a party at a friend's...
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
Comments / 0