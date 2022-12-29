ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all three college bowl games on Dec. 29

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TeKM_0jxWLKw000

The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with three games on Thursday, Dec. 29. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for. Looking for bowl game scores? Check them out here. Looking for bowl game picks? Check them out here.

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, Dec. 29, 2 p.m., ESPN

This isn’t the warm-weather destination Minnesota fans were hoping for, but a last chance to see RB Mo Ibrahim in a Golden Gophers uniform makes this game worth a look. The Orange nonetheless figure to have more rooters in attendance at Yankee Stadium, where a pitchers’ duel seems likely as Syracuse also relies heavily on the ground game with Sean Tucker, but Minnesota defends the run well.

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

This would have been a championship-game caliber matchup 20 – or even 10 – years ago. The Seminoles at least demonstrated some upward trajectory this season despite being out of the ACC hunt by mid-October. The Sooners salvaged something from a disastrous campaign by upending Bedlam rival Oklahoma State, but their leaky defense figures to be in for a long day.

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, Dec. 29, 9 p.m., ESPN

We’ll put this at the top of the non-New Year’s Six list, though some of the big-name stars will sit it out, including Texas RB Bijan Robinson . The Longhorns should still be able to move the ball, and the Huskies are more than capable of keeping pace as they hope to finish off a superb bounce-back campaign.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all three college bowl games on Dec. 29

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
NORMAN, OK
New York Post

‘Lane Kiffin is my wife’: ESPN announcer breaks down angry Texas Bowl scene

Ian Fitzsimmons may have some explaining to do when he gets home. The ESPN announcer made an interesting comparison about a furious Lane Kiffin during the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “I’ve had my wife yell at me at times and it looks like that right now,” Fitzsimmons said. “That referee is me and Lane Kiffin is my wife. I mean, it is getting nasty right now on the Ole Miss sideline. I don’t know what Lane Kiffin is upset about, but he is angrier than a disturbed hornet.” Kiffin would reveal exactly what he was upset about after the 42-25 defeat to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FanBuzz

Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend

Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season

Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to wild Liberty Bowl finish

The Liberty Bowl on between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night certainly has the college football world talking, perhaps being one of the most thrilling bowl games in recent memory. Kansas looked to be dead and buried, but they miraculously came back from a 25-point deficit...
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

730K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy