The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with three games on Thursday, Dec. 29. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for. Looking for bowl game scores? Check them out here. Looking for bowl game picks? Check them out here.

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, Dec. 29, 2 p.m., ESPN

This isn’t the warm-weather destination Minnesota fans were hoping for, but a last chance to see RB Mo Ibrahim in a Golden Gophers uniform makes this game worth a look. The Orange nonetheless figure to have more rooters in attendance at Yankee Stadium, where a pitchers’ duel seems likely as Syracuse also relies heavily on the ground game with Sean Tucker, but Minnesota defends the run well.

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

This would have been a championship-game caliber matchup 20 – or even 10 – years ago. The Seminoles at least demonstrated some upward trajectory this season despite being out of the ACC hunt by mid-October. The Sooners salvaged something from a disastrous campaign by upending Bedlam rival Oklahoma State, but their leaky defense figures to be in for a long day.

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, Dec. 29, 9 p.m., ESPN

We’ll put this at the top of the non-New Year’s Six list, though some of the big-name stars will sit it out, including Texas RB Bijan Robinson . The Longhorns should still be able to move the ball, and the Huskies are more than capable of keeping pace as they hope to finish off a superb bounce-back campaign.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all three college bowl games on Dec. 29