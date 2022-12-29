Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The airline stock rose 3.7%, paring back losses from the previous session when it dropped more than 5%. Severe disruptions at Southwest Airlines have drawn outsized criticism from frustrated travelers, who have dealt with thousands of canceled flights from airlines this week because of winter weather. Southwest Airlines canceled another 60% of its flights on Wednesday. According to The Dallas Morning News, it's expected to restore its full schedule on Friday.

1 DAY AGO