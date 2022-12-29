Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
The 10 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $1.6 trillion in market value erased
Meta, Tesla, and PayPal are among the 10 worst performers on the S&P 500 in what's been a bruising 2022 for the US stock market.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
msn.com
Concerned About a Recession? Here Are 2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy
There's a lot of uncertainty as we enter 2023. Many investors believe higher interest rates to combat inflation will cause a significant economic slowdown in the new year. Recessions tend to cause economically sensitive companies to report much lower earnings, often forcing them to slash cash outflows, including dividend payments.
ValueWalk
The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Analysts are rewarding stocks like Netflix when they provide good news. Nike stock is also ready to move higher on a wave of analysts’ support. Biogen is the most upgraded stock and offers outperformance in the healthcare sector. The outlook for 2023 is very cloudy, as seen in the...
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94. The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather. Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46. […]
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
NASDAQ
Tech Stocks Helping Lead Significant Rebound On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Cal-Maine Foods, Southwest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The airline stock rose 3.7%, paring back losses from the previous session when it dropped more than 5%. Severe disruptions at Southwest Airlines have drawn outsized criticism from frustrated travelers, who have dealt with thousands of canceled flights from airlines this week because of winter weather. Southwest Airlines canceled another 60% of its flights on Wednesday. According to The Dallas Morning News, it's expected to restore its full schedule on Friday.
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
Washington Examiner
Stock market tumbles, closes out worst year since 2008
The stock market’s final trading session of 2022 has closed, marking the worst year for stocks since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 90 points on Friday, or about 0.27%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell modestly, and the S&P 500 fell by just about 0.3% on the last day of trading before the new year.
Stocks' terrible year
The stock market notched a fittingly downbeat end to its worst year since 2008 — and investors are nervous about the potential for another year of pain. State of play: After dropping 0.3% on the final trading session of the year Friday, the S&P 500 finished 2022 down 19.4%.
Albany Herald
Wall Street kills its darlings
Verbose writers afflicted with the tendency to deliver copy well above their requested word count are often advised by editors to kill their darlings -- to throw out large swaths of stories that they're particularly fond of. It appears that Wall Street has also caught on to the concept. This...
US stocks fall in last trading day of the year, capping worst performance since 2008
Through Thursday, the S&P 500 was down 19% for the year, the Dow was off 8.6%, while the Nasdaq has plunged 33%.
