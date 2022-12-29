ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

lafamilytravel.com

Folly Beach Hotels: Oceanfront Options

Folly Beach is a quiet and quirky beachgoer’s paradise. Known as the “Edge of America” (a name coined long ago by two surf shop owners), this South Carolina town is one of the closest beaches to historic Charleston, and it has been a hidden getaway for decades. A prime spot for surfing, seashell hunting, and wildlife watching, Folly Beach is the perfect location for families who want an affordable beach vacation on the East coast of the United States.
travelyouman.com

How To Get To Daufuskie Island (Parking, Location, And Best Times)

One of the South Carolina Sea Islands, Daufuskie Island SC is about one mile across the Sound from Hilton Head Island. It’s one of the most distinctive and undeveloped islands on the east coast, with delicious cuisine, seductive artists, well-known writers, Billie Burn, and a rich history. On this article about How to get to Daufuskie Island, we will be sharing all basic information that you need to know. Enjoy our comprehensive guide to the island, which includes directions, advice on how to get about, ideas for things to do, places to eat, and places to stay.
live5news.com

Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
live5news.com

Christmas blizzard’s effects being felt in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As clean-up efforts begin in Buffalo, New York after the deadly blizzard hit last Friday, folks that live there are not the only ones affected. Some have families that live right here in the Lowcountry. “She mentioned to me, she said, ‘By the way, if you...
Charleston City Paper

Diving for delicious bar food

Sometimes being seated and served at a restaurant table just isn’t the vibe. Sometimes, sitting at a dimly lit dive bar with TVs glowing and music playing as you chat with the bartender is just what you need. City Paper’s list of dive bars where you can get a...
abcnews4.com

TV Icon Barbara Walters passes away at the age of 93

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Barbara Walters, a TV news icon has passed away, according to ABC News at the age of 93. The cause of her death has not been released. In 1976, the Boston native became the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.
abcnews4.com

The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
live5news.com

TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
Charleston City Paper

Gullah Geechee Commission preserving Watch Night tradition

Morris Street Baptist Church will host the fifth annual Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration at noon Friday to commemorate the night enslaved people celebrated the dawn of freedom. On Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people throughout the slave-holding states emerged from bondage with the...
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: Winter freeze still wreaking havoc

Rapid freezing temperatures across the Deep South in states like Mississippi and South Carolina created major water system issues. The cold temperatures reduced water pressure significantly, leaving many with little to no water. Multiple crews in affected states have spent days trying to fix the infrastructure. Laura Clifton, communications coordinator...
abcnews4.com

Cat Dies Following Surgery to Remove 38 Hair Ties

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society announced Juliet, the cat, has died. Surgeons from the organization were able to remove 38 hair ties from the cat's stomach, Thursday, in an emergency operation. Juliet survived the surgery, and was being fed through a feeding tube, the organization said. However, days later she was unable to make a full recovery and died.
locallifesc.com

5-Minute History: Islands of change

The Sea Islands are constantly changing, as are their inhabitants. Story by Richard Thomas + illustration by Megan Goheen. Sea Islands consist of two types: inland Sea Islands, which are protected on the seaward side by barrier Sea Islands, and barrier Sea Islands, which border the ocean and lie roughly parallel to the landward coast, separated from it by a shallow body of water. Unlike the more stable inland Sea Islands, the terrain of barrier Sea Islands is constantly changing. The largest inland Sea Island in South Carolina is Johns Island near Charleston, and the largest barrier Sea Island is Hilton Head.
