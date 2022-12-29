Read full article on original website
Dementia and the holidays
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Executive Director for the Flint Housing Commission discusses the redevelopment plan for North Flint. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of our top stories.
First Alert Weather Forecast: Thursday evening, Dec. 29
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
Thawing continues around Mid-MI with warm temperatures
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been melting at a speedy pace in Mid-Michigan which has allowed temperatures to over-perform since Wednesday. As a result, we’re adding some 50s back into the forecast for the end of this week! Even overnight lows stay very warm which will continue to let more ice and snow melt.
Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint
Flint PAL to hold toy giveaway on New Year’s Eve after weather delay
FLINT, MI - Flint PAL Inc. is presenting its fourth annual “Toy Giveaway” on New Year’s Eve following a delay because of wintry weather in the area. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave.
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise.
Take a look at 100 images taken in Saginaw and Bay City areas in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, there is a lot to look back on in the Saginaw and Bay City areas. Through the tough news, happy features and uplifting stories, thousands of photographs were taken over the year. MLive photojournalists Kaytie Boomer, Jake May, Jenifer Veloso and Zachary Clingenpeel were...
Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
First-ever Saginaw Hoodie Awards takes place Friday, Dec. 30
SAGINAW, MI — The first-ever Saginaw Hoodie Awards is coming to downtown Saginaw Friday, Dec. 30. The event, a fundraiser presented by Golden Girl Inc. and community partners, will take place beginning at 6 p.m. in the SVRC Marketplace ballroom, 203 S. Washington Ave. “Help us CONGRATULATE and SALUTE...
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
Bay City, County offices closing for New Year’s holiday
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is preparing to usher in the New Year after a busy 2022. But the upcoming holiday weekend means local government offices will be closed for business. Bay City’s city offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. The city’s offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
