Saginaw County, MI

WNEM

Dementia and the holidays

FLINT, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Forecast: Thursday evening, Dec. 29

FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues

FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Shopping mall partially reopened after water main break

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After being closed since the start of the week, the Genesee Valley Center mall is partially back open for business. The mall initially closed on Monday, Dec. 26, due to a water main break. Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, the mall reopened but eventually closed until...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Thawing continues around Mid-MI with warm temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been melting at a speedy pace in Mid-Michigan which has allowed temperatures to over-perform since Wednesday. As a result, we’re adding some 50s back into the forecast for the end of this week! Even overnight lows stay very warm which will continue to let more ice and snow melt.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint

FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

First-ever Saginaw Hoodie Awards takes place Friday, Dec. 30

SAGINAW, MI — The first-ever Saginaw Hoodie Awards is coming to downtown Saginaw Friday, Dec. 30. The event, a fundraiser presented by Golden Girl Inc. and community partners, will take place beginning at 6 p.m. in the SVRC Marketplace ballroom, 203 S. Washington Ave. “Help us CONGRATULATE and SALUTE...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Bay City, County offices closing for New Year’s holiday

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is preparing to usher in the New Year after a busy 2022. But the upcoming holiday weekend means local government offices will be closed for business. Bay City’s city offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. The city’s offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
BAY CITY, MI

