‘I just wanted to contribute more’: Northern’s Garrett White earns PennLive boys soccer Player of the Year

Read full article on original website
Related
Meet PennLive’s 2022 high school boys soccer all-star team
It was a banner year in the Mid-Penn for soccer, as both boys and girls dominated the pitch. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On the boys’ end, the conference even saw Hershey win a state title, and various other teams and players put together stellar campaigns.
From football to field hockey and more: PennLive’s best high school sports photos in 2022
PennLive covered a lot of high school sports in 2022, from the recent fall state football championship wins by Bishop McDevitt and Steel-High; field hockey state championships by Lower Dauphin, Boiling Springs, and Mechanicsburg; a boys soccer championship by Hershey; to individual championships in wrestling and track and field. These are some of our best photographs throughout 2022.
Bishop McDevitt girls basketball downs Wilson to capture Warwick Holiday Hoops Tournament title
In the championship tilt of the Warwick Holiday Hoops Tournament, Bishop McDevitt downed Wilson 46-33 to capture top honors. Olivia Grella and Sophia Formica combined for 26 points to power the Crusaders. Grella led all players with 15 points, while Formica netted 11 points in the win. Laila Jones led...
Red Land girls basketball drops close decision to William Penn in Donegal Tournament final
The Red Land girls basketball team rallied from a 6-point fourth quarter deficit took take a late lead in the championship game of the Donegal Holiday Tournament, but eventually dropped a 36-32 decision to William Penn. Game-high scorer Karli DaCosta (17 points) gave the Patriots a 31-30 lead in late...
Bishop McDevitt QB Stone Saunders adds Class 4A Player of the Year to deep postseason honors
Counter space is getting hard to come by for Stone Saunders. Earlier this month, Bishop McDevitt’s wildly talented sophomore quarterback paced the Crusaders’ trek to the top of the Class 4A mountain. Saunders connected on five touchdown passes, four aimed at Tyshawn Russell, and the Crusaders earned a...
Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles
West Perry led a group of three Mid-Penn Conference teams to finish in the top 10 in the team race at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School, which rolled to a conclusion Friday evening. The Mustangs, who won the team title last season, finished third behind South Carroll (Md.) and Warrior Run.
Trinity boys basketball falls short against Berks Catholic in first game of Holiday Showcase despite 23 from Owen Schlager
Owen Schlager poured in 23 points and Mike Bednostin added 17 more, but it wasn’t enough as the Trinity High School boys basketball team dropped a 67-63 decision to Berks Catholic Thursday in the Trinity Boys Basketball Holiday Showcase. The Shamrocks trailed by 5 points at halftime and 8...
HS wrestling roundup: McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler scores Powerade upset, Aaron Seidel wins Hurricane Classic, CD wins another tourney
When the final buzzer sounded in the Round of 16 at the prestigious Powerade tournament at Canon-McMillan High School, Bishop McDevitt sophomore Ryan Lawler walked back to the circle and clapped his hands as hard as he could. He spent six minutes in near-perfect position against a dangerous opponent in Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) standout Ethan Mojena and avoided his big moves with the use of his technique and a clear strength advantage.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0