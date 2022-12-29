ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

‘I just wanted to contribute more’: Northern’s Garrett White earns PennLive boys soccer Player of the Year

By Dan Sostek
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Meet PennLive’s 2022 high school boys soccer all-star team

It was a banner year in the Mid-Penn for soccer, as both boys and girls dominated the pitch. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On the boys’ end, the conference even saw Hershey win a state title, and various other teams and players put together stellar campaigns.
PennLive.com

From football to field hockey and more: PennLive’s best high school sports photos in 2022

PennLive covered a lot of high school sports in 2022, from the recent fall state football championship wins by Bishop McDevitt and Steel-High; field hockey state championships by Lower Dauphin, Boiling Springs, and Mechanicsburg; a boys soccer championship by Hershey; to individual championships in wrestling and track and field. These are some of our best photographs throughout 2022.
PennLive.com

Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles

West Perry led a group of three Mid-Penn Conference teams to finish in the top 10 in the team race at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School, which rolled to a conclusion Friday evening. The Mustangs, who won the team title last season, finished third behind South Carroll (Md.) and Warrior Run.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

HS wrestling roundup: McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler scores Powerade upset, Aaron Seidel wins Hurricane Classic, CD wins another tourney

When the final buzzer sounded in the Round of 16 at the prestigious Powerade tournament at Canon-McMillan High School, Bishop McDevitt sophomore Ryan Lawler walked back to the circle and clapped his hands as hard as he could. He spent six minutes in near-perfect position against a dangerous opponent in Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) standout Ethan Mojena and avoided his big moves with the use of his technique and a clear strength advantage.
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy