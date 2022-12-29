‘I just wanted to contribute more’: Northern’s Garrett White earns PennLive boys soccer Player of the Year

When the final buzzer sounded in the Round of 16 at the prestigious Powerade tournament at Canon-McMillan High School, Bishop McDevitt sophomore Ryan Lawler walked back to the circle and clapped his hands as hard as he could. He spent six minutes in near-perfect position against a dangerous opponent in Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) standout Ethan Mojena and avoided his big moves with the use of his technique and a clear strength advantage.

WYNCOTE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO