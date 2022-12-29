ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Driver seriously injured in shooting, walks into Milwaukee PD's District 2

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a shooting that happened overnight, sending one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

This all started just after midnight near South 14th Street and West Arthur Avenue in the city's Lincoln Village neighborhood.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving his car when his car was shot at. The victim then drove himself to MPD's District 2 asking for help. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This marks the third time someone's car has been shot at in the city in less than 24 hours. Milwaukee police are also investigating two early morning shootings that happened on the freeway, one on I-94 near 68th Street and the other on I-43 near Mequon Road. No injuries were reported in either case. Looking back at our reporting through 2022, the shots fired Wednesday morning marked at least the 6th and 7th times bullets went flying on the roads and sparked closures.

If you have any information that you think could help find those responsible, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police or Crimestoppers.

Comments / 13

Ligmaballz
1d ago

Common Killwaukee move. Nothing from city leaders regarding the violence, just more and .ore violent crime while they take in taxpayers money to line their pockets. Typical

Reply
2
 

