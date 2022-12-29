ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

One year since tiger mauling at Naples Zoo

By Alexandra Rangel
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFRWm_0jxWJlMF00

Thursday, December 29, marks one year since a tiger grabbed a worker’s arm at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens.

The tiger, named Eko, was shot and killed by a deputy after the animal would not let go.

The incident prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to change policies around reporting animal attacks.

Since the attack, FWC has changed legislation about reporting animal attacks.

This means the zoo must report any serious injuries caused by an animal, including employees reaching into fences to feed an animal.

Investigators say a contracted employee was feeding or petting the tiger, but the employee, River Rosenquist, was not supposed to be near the tiger.

He was hired to clean bathrooms and the gift shop.

Deputies say Rosenquist reached his hand into the animal enclosure, and that’s when the tiger bit his arm.

Deputies responded to the incident and shot Eko after the tiger would not let go of the arm.

We did reach out to the Naples Zoo about changes made by FWC after Eko’s death and released a statement.

“While the day is certainly heavy on the hearts of our staff, volunteers, members and our community, the Zoo will be a vibrant place tomorrow and guests will enjoy a beautiful day.

We are most focused on protecting our staff from reliving this extremely difficult memory.

We are fully supportive of the policy changes that FWC has made, but we believe they should be the ones to speak directly about those changes.

Again, we hope everyone will come visit with us tomorrow and enjoy and celebrate a beautiful day in our zoo and gardens.”

-Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens
Related Articles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida, is a city that is located on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. It is well-known for its golf courses, high-end shopping, and miles of white-sand beaches. If you plan to visit this beautiful city, you’ll find plenty of things to do. Whether you’re a foodie,...
NAPLES, FL
Outlier Brands

What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva Island

2023: A Happy Renewal Year for Sanibel and Captiva Island. Ribbon Cutting for Sanibel Captiva Island VacationsPhoto bySanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Starting January 2, 2023 the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to the public as the recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across Sanibel and Captiva Island. Many reach out to social media for status updates on their favorite local shops, hotels and restaurants, it’s honest to share that there has been much loss. A handful of businesses moved off-island to reopen in the Fort Myers Bell Tower Shops, while others were lucky enough to be able to restore and reopen on the island.
SANIBEL, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico

3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida

The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

An Amazing Year for Marco Dolphins

As 2022 comes to a close, the study team on board the Dolphin Explorer has recorded some unique and surprising data for this period. Some of the information is “business as usual” for our findings year after year while other data is very unique to the happenings throughout 2022.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards

The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Barefoot Beach to remain closed until 2024

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The last beach to remain closed in Collier County will not open until at least early 2024, according to the Collier County government. Barefoot Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The Parks & Recreation Department provided the following information to NBC2 News:. Our crews are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve

The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: 60 restaurants launch in Bonita, Estero, Lee in 2022

At least 60 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Lee County, including more than two dozen in Bonita Springs and Estero. Bonita truly was a hot spot this calendar year with the launch of many notable dining destinations in the city. The owners of the nearby Downtown Coffee and Wine Co. upped their game with the introduction of The Bohemian Restaurant, which led the way in the first quarter of 2022 with its March opening in the new Entrada business center on the corner of Old 41 and Bonita Beach roads. Entrada also saw the February openings of the Rabbit Hole Kava Bar and Lee County’s first location of Naples-based Napoli on the Bay Pizza.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Year’s Eve celebrations in SWFL

There are a variety of celebrations on New Year’s Eve in Southwest Florida to choose from to usher in 2023. The Freedom 5K run 2022 takes place in Port Charlotte at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve at Fort Myers Brewing Company...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men caught street racing in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man arrested for deadly Naples hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve. Troopers say Claudio Andres Nunes Hormazabal, 33, is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with a death, and driving without a license. According to troopers, Hormazabal was traveling...
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy