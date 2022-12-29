ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogglebox family reveal the existence of their 'secret son' who was 'not allowed' to join the series

By Annabel Nugent
 2 days ago

Gogglebox stars the Baggs family have revealed the identity of their “secret” family member.

Fans of the Channel 4 series have grown familiar with the family who live in Great Dunmow, Essex.

Across three seasons, Terry, Lisa, Joe and George have given their opinions on the latest TV shows.

It turns out, however, that Lisa has another“secret” son who does not appear on the reality show with the rest.

This week, George posted a video to TikTok to tell fans he has a brother who hasn’t been introduced to the Gogglebox audiences.

The video shows George, 20, and his older brother Joe, 25 in shot and dancing.

Soon, their other brother Danny Bayley comes into view. The sibling trio dance happily as a caption appears over the clip, reading: “When the secret brother who wasn’t allowed on Gogglebox comes over for Christmas.”

In the caption accompanying the video, Joe wrote: “Danny really stole the show with this one,” while Lisa quipped: “My secret son.”

The Baggs family joined Gogglebox ’s 16th season in 2020.

While Danny’s existence comes as a shock to many fans of the show who are familiar with the Baggs as a family of four, some keen viewers would already have known that Lisa had another son.

The family has previously shared photos together with Danny on social media.

Earlier this year, fans were disappointed to learn that the Baggs family had quit the programme and would not be returning to Gogglebox for its next season.

They shared a statement in May explaining the decision behind their exit, stating: “With lots of exciting opportunities approaching us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity.”

