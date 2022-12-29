ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Why Henrico Police opened a 'soft' interview room

By Henrico Citizen
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKzxK_0jxWJf3t00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have opened a new “soft interview room” for survivors of sexual assault, in partnership with the nonprofit Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission.

The organization focuses on empowering sexual assault survivors and was created by a mother who lost her daughter to sexual assault violence.

It works to provide survivors with resources to help them through the process of finding justice, including backpacks with essential items to be given after rape kits are performed, and the creation of soft interview rooms. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen .

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC12

Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire

Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds after cold weather cancels last week’s distribution. Pygmy hippo moves to public viewing at Metro Richmond Zoo. Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently. New Year's Eve events and safety tips in RVA. Updated: 12 hours ago. Richmond police...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police investigate two shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Thursday evening. In the first shooting, police say a victim had arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his elbow. “Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block...
HOPEWELL, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Dec. 23-29, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at an apartment complex Dec. 23 at 1:36 a.m. 2700 block of Hungary Spring Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with attempted larceny, possession of burglary tools, and vandalism at a retail store Dec. 23 at 12:10 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Hot News

Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy