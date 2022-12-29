Walmart evacuated after alleged arsonist sets fire in men’s clothing section

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a person they say started a fire inside a northwest Atlanta Walmart on Wednesday night.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road, where Atlanta firefighters say someone intentionally set a fire in the men’s clothing section.

Fire officials say sprinklers had put the fire out before they arrived on the scene, but they still evacuated the store.

McCowan learned the store has significant water and smoke damage and is currently closed. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to find the alleged arsonist.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

This is the second fire at an Atlanta Walmart after the Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW caught fire last week.

