Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions
The regular season is nearly over, but NFL players are still strutting their stuff in the pregame tunnel. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans showed out, with Ezekiel Elliott looking particularly spicy in a zebra-striped ensemble. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week...
Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
Millions in NFL bonuses on the line in last two weeks
Seattle Seahawks quarterbackGeno Smith's resurgence should set him up for a nice payday when his contract expires after this season, but in the meantime, the veteran has a chance to add millions to his current deal. It's a long shot, but achieving the unexpected has defined this season for Smith,...
Raiders bench Derek Carr; QB to step away from team, avoid distraction, source says
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr, the team's starting quarterback since 2014, first-year coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham, acquired in an offseason trade from the New England Patriots, will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and undrafted rookie free agentChase Garbers will be the backup.
Steelers' Cam Heyward gifts puppy to Larry Ogunjobi for Christmas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know how to throw a white elephant party. The defensive line and outside linebackers recently participated in the Christmas gift exchange, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi came away with the best gift: a 3-month-old Bernese Mountain puppy. Defensive captain Cam Heyward brought a dog crate...
Las Vegas Raiders 'rallying around' new starter Jarrett Stidham
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Newly installed Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jarrett Stidhamwill be making his first career NFL start Sunday but said he has been preparing for this moment since entering the league in 2019. Stidham, a fourth-round pick of theNew England Patriots,has backed up Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Mac...
