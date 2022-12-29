Believe it or not, the world is about to enter its fourth year of living with covid. 2022 began with an unprecedented surge in cases, driven by the wildly transmissible omicron variant, which overwhelmed many hospital systems. Offshoots of omicron continued circulating, killing more than 250,000 people in the United States alone. Amid that ongoing toll, many Americans decided the pandemic was over, as vaccine and treatment availability took some of the bite out of the coronavirus’ threat. Masks were no longer required on planes, states largely abandoned what social distancing measures they had left, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed their guidance.

7 HOURS AGO