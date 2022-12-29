ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro Atlanta renter unsure when she will return to apartment after pipes burst, flooding home

By Candace McCowan
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9kfB_0jxWI0G600

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — This deep freeze happened during a holiday when many had left their homes to go see family and friends. They’re just now returning home to find that they don’t have much of a home left because of broken pipes and flooding.

And the fix isn’t a small one and it could take time.

“It’s just hard you know,” said renter Sydney Campbell. “The water damage mainly came from these pipes right here.”

While she was enjoying a family Christmas out of town, freezing temps broke pipes and water poured down into her home.

By the time she returned, much of the water drained.

But the damage was done.

“I walked in and see my ceiling on the floor,” Campbell said. “I don’t know what kind of water was coming from those pipes anything that the water touched is pretty much gone.”

She can tell by water marks, the water was at least three inches high.

Her story is like so many around the metro, who are just discovering flooding after holiday trips.

And the damage leaving them out of a home, for weeks and even months while repairs are made.

Sydney who works at a homeless non-profit feels fortunate to have insurance and family and friends to lean on.

“I’m not a person who likes to ask for help but in this situation there’s nothing you can do but accept help from people,” Campbell said.

Sydney was told by her management that this apartment should be repaired by next month.

