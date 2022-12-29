ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Passenger dies after vehicle goes off icy road in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI — A 47-year-old man died after the vehicle he was a passenger in went off an icy rural Michigan road and rolled over into a ditch, police said. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 5:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the 11000 block of Norman Road in Brockway Township, south of Yale, after a single-vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

Macomb County woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash

MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Macomb County woman is dead after a crash on her snowmobile in Luce County Tuesday evening. The Luce County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at M-123 and the Charcoal Grade in McMillan Township. A 55-year-old Chesterfield woman was attempting...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
WARREN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Services set for four family members killed in Ohio crash

Funeral services are set for New Year’s Day for four family members, all with Livingston County connections, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, her daughters; 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy