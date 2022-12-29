Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
Passenger dies after vehicle goes off icy road in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI — A 47-year-old man died after the vehicle he was a passenger in went off an icy rural Michigan road and rolled over into a ditch, police said. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 5:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the 11000 block of Norman Road in Brockway Township, south of Yale, after a single-vehicle crash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger killed when pickup truck slides off icy road, rolls into ditch in St. Clair County
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The passenger of a pickup truck was killed early Friday morning when the driver lost control on an icy road and rolled into a ditch in St. Clair County. The crash happened at 5:16 a.m. Friday (Dec. 30) in the 11000 block of Norman Road...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of killing innocent driver while fleeing traffic stop in Dearborn faces homicide charge
DEARBORN, Mich. – The man accused of killing an innocent driver on Monday while fleeing a traffic stop and causing a crash at an intersection in Dearborn is facing multiple charges, including homicide. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges against Chance Robert Murphy on Friday. The 29-year-old was...
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m. According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township...
Clinton Township police suspect alcohol played a role in crash that killed pedestrian
One man is dead in Clinton Township after police said he was struck by a pickup truck while walking along Metropolitan Parkway late Thursday evening – and alcohol may be to blame.
Authorities block two lanes on SB Woodward in response to condo fire in Bloomfield Hills
Authorities warned traffic will be slow moving along Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills as crews work to control a fire that broke out at a condominium late Friday morning.
Driver leads police on a chase through Detroit
At one point, the car even had flames coming out of the back of it.
wzmq19.com
Macomb County woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash
MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Macomb County woman is dead after a crash on her snowmobile in Luce County Tuesday evening. The Luce County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at M-123 and the Charcoal Grade in McMillan Township. A 55-year-old Chesterfield woman was attempting...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Services set for four family members killed in Ohio crash
Funeral services are set for New Year’s Day for four family members, all with Livingston County connections, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, her daughters; 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland...
Police looking for suspect who killed woman, stole car at a Detroit corner store
Tracie was murdered Wednesday night. She was allegedly killed over her car while leaving a store on Grand River to buy pop and juice.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County woman murders husband by shooting him in head following argument, officials say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her husband by shooting him in the back of the head following an argument, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) at a home in the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue in Eastpointe. When...
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
HometownLife.com
Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio reportedly killed several people with area ties. According to troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a three-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township. OSHP...
Family, community mourn man who died in Okemos apartment fire
The 52-year-old was the only casualty of the fire.
fox2detroit.com
'You're going to jail': Oakland County sheriff gives drunk driving warning ahead of New Year's Eve
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - If you'll be drinking this New Year's Eve weekend, have a plan to get home safely or be ready for a stay in jail. That's the message from Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. "If you’re going to do anything for New Year’s over the...
