Duxbury, MA

Related
nbcboston.com

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-93 in Stoneham

Three people were injured in a serious, multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday. Rescue crews were called to I-93 north just before Montvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash. When they arrived, they found two vehicles rolled onto their sides, one in the breakdown lane and another 50 yards up the road in the high speed lane. A third vehicle involved in the crash was also in the high speed lane another 100 yards up the road.
STONEHAM, MA
WCVB

15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident

EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
EASTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
capecod.com

Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick

A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

Truck Crashes Into Bridge Over Mass. Pike in Newton

A truck hit a bridge over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, closing down two lanes of highway traffic heading east Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers have responded to the crash, which happened at the Auburn Street Bridge. The left and right lanes of Interstate 90 were closed...
NEWTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police searching for two suspects in connection with Wednesday shooting/robbery

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating two violent fugitives. On Wednesday December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:35pm Barnstable Police officers responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis for a reported robbery and shooting. Massachusetts State Troopers, Yarmouth Police Officers, and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Crime Scene assisted with the on scene investigation. Upon arrival one of the victims had visible gunshot wounds to both of his arms. The 19 year old victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries and was later transported to a Boston area trauma center. Two individuals were developed as suspects in the incident, they have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves both of Hyannis. Mugford is approximately 6’00” tall 225-250lbs, Gonsalves is approximately 5’02” tall 100-125lbs. Both Mugford and Gonsalves have active arrests warrants stemming from this incident for Assault to Murder, Robbery Armed and Masked, Discharge Firearm 500 FT of Building, and Possess Firearm without an FID Card. There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous.
HYANNIS, NE
nbcboston.com

30 People Displaced by Fire in Beverly Apartment Building

A fire broke out at an apartment building Thursday night in Beverly, Massachusetts, producing huge plumes of smoke and sparking a large public safety response. The Beverly Fire Department was called the the apartment building on Trask Court just after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Chief Peter O'Connor. When...
BEVERLY, MA
Turnto10.com

Car rolls over in Providence crash

(WJAR) — Emergency responders were called Tuesday morning to the scene of a rollover crash in Providence. The crash occurred at the corner of Blackstone and Eddy Streets around 9 a.m. NBC 10 News crews observed Providence Police and Fire Departments assisting at the scene. No information regarding a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
liveboston617.org

Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash

On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
LEXINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Who Was Hiding Up a Tree in Southborough

Massachusetts State Police arrested a man suspected of a burglary in Worcester early Friday morning. Authorities said they were able to find him hiding up a large tree in Southborough with help from a police helicopter. Worcester police responded to reports of a burglary at Shoe Supply Store at 1114...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Dog Dies After Falling Through Ice in Everett, FD Says

A dog died after falling through ice covering a small body of water in Everett, Massachusetts, according to first responders. Crews with the Everett Fire Department responded and tried to save the dog who fell through the ice, the agency wrote online Wednesday evening. The dog died of its injuries,...
EVERETT, MA

