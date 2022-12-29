Read full article on original website
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning Pitcher
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!
nbcboston.com
3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-93 in Stoneham
Three people were injured in a serious, multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday. Rescue crews were called to I-93 north just before Montvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash. When they arrived, they found two vehicles rolled onto their sides, one in the breakdown lane and another 50 yards up the road in the high speed lane. A third vehicle involved in the crash was also in the high speed lane another 100 yards up the road.
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)
A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter. Route 1 north shut down at jughandle in Peabody following a truck crash with injuries. Responders working at scene. #MATraffic— Mass S…
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
capecod.com
Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
nbcboston.com
Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick
A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
nbcboston.com
Truck Crashes Into Bridge Over Mass. Pike in Newton
A truck hit a bridge over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton, closing down two lanes of highway traffic heading east Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers have responded to the crash, which happened at the Auburn Street Bridge. The left and right lanes of Interstate 90 were closed...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police searching for two suspects in connection with Wednesday shooting/robbery
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating two violent fugitives. On Wednesday December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:35pm Barnstable Police officers responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis for a reported robbery and shooting. Massachusetts State Troopers, Yarmouth Police Officers, and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Crime Scene assisted with the on scene investigation. Upon arrival one of the victims had visible gunshot wounds to both of his arms. The 19 year old victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries and was later transported to a Boston area trauma center. Two individuals were developed as suspects in the incident, they have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves both of Hyannis. Mugford is approximately 6’00” tall 225-250lbs, Gonsalves is approximately 5’02” tall 100-125lbs. Both Mugford and Gonsalves have active arrests warrants stemming from this incident for Assault to Murder, Robbery Armed and Masked, Discharge Firearm 500 FT of Building, and Possess Firearm without an FID Card. There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous.
nbcboston.com
30 People Displaced by Fire in Beverly Apartment Building
A fire broke out at an apartment building Thursday night in Beverly, Massachusetts, producing huge plumes of smoke and sparking a large public safety response. The Beverly Fire Department was called the the apartment building on Trask Court just after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Chief Peter O'Connor. When...
Turnto10.com
Car rolls over in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Emergency responders were called Tuesday morning to the scene of a rollover crash in Providence. The crash occurred at the corner of Blackstone and Eddy Streets around 9 a.m. NBC 10 News crews observed Providence Police and Fire Departments assisting at the scene. No information regarding a...
capecod.com
Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!
MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!
nbcboston.com
Woman Wounded by Bullet on MBTA Bus; Police Say Shooting May Have Been Accidental
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities say the shooting, while under investigation, may have been accidental. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to a report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston.
capecod.com
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice. The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Mo…
fallriverreporter.com
Police, hazmat and rescue crews respond to Bristol County hotel due to fentanyl
Local police, a hazmat crew, and a rescue team responded to a Bristol County hotel Wednesday evening. According to scanner transmissions, just before 7:00 p.m., personnel responded to a hotel room at Mary’s Motor Lodge at 1159 Fall River Avenue in Seekonk. Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella stated that...
liveboston617.org
Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash
On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
nbcboston.com
Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Who Was Hiding Up a Tree in Southborough
Massachusetts State Police arrested a man suspected of a burglary in Worcester early Friday morning. Authorities said they were able to find him hiding up a large tree in Southborough with help from a police helicopter. Worcester police responded to reports of a burglary at Shoe Supply Store at 1114...
nbcboston.com
Dog Dies After Falling Through Ice in Everett, FD Says
A dog died after falling through ice covering a small body of water in Everett, Massachusetts, according to first responders. Crews with the Everett Fire Department responded and tried to save the dog who fell through the ice, the agency wrote online Wednesday evening. The dog died of its injuries,...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
