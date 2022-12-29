Read full article on original website
Related
Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths
Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
Hospitals to turn A&E patients away after declaring critical incident
NHS leaders in the West Midlands have admitted patients are coming to harm as “extreme pressure” pushes A&Es to turn patients away regardless of if they are accepted elsewhere, The Independent has learned.Emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system have declared a critical incident and warned of delays in off-loading patients from ambulances to A&E.Hospitals in the region may be forced to put ITU patients in corridors if pressures on A&Es and ambulances aren’t mitigated, according to an email seen by The Independent.It comes as hospitals and ambulance services across the country have declared critical incidents with unprecedented...
‘Extraordinary pressure’: Top NHS children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits
Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...
BBC
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
A&E doctors have urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the A&E department continued to be overwhelmed. NHS GGC, which declined the move, said it was taking action...
BBC
Sandwell and Birmingham hospitals stand down critical incident
An NHS trust that was experiencing "immense pressure" at its hospitals has stood down a critical incident. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said "exceptionally high numbers" of patients had been awaiting treatment in its A&E departments. The trust includes Sandwell General Hospital, City Hospital in Birmingham and Rowley Regis...
5 warning signs of a heart attack you should never ignore, from a man who dismissed his own cardiac crisis symptoms
Mark Kader, 41, works as a clinical educator for Abiomed. Doctors saved his life with the tiny heart pump, Impella, that he taught them how to use.
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Mum issues warning over Christmas toy after son is rushed into emergency surgery
A mum has put out a warning after her young son was raced to hospital due to swallowing a toy. Lyndsey Foley, from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, says her little boy Jude was feeling a bit under the weather this summer but doctors said it was nothing to be worried about.
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Shed Light on Blood-Clotting After COVID-19 Vaccination
The findings reveal a slight increase in risk after adenovirus vaccines, which should be taken into account when organizing immunization campaigns and planning future vaccine development. A new study recently published in The BMJ provides further information on the risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against...
Woman in Wales admits manslaughter by letting daughter become obese
Father denies causing death of Kaylea Titford, 16, and will be tried in Mold crown court
Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor
A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that the victim had been injured.The man had been on a night out with friends when he was approached by a group of people, according to West Midlands Police.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, the force said.This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are...
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of footballer Cody Fisher in a Birmingham nightclub.West Midlands Police said: “A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London.“They will be questioned on suspicion of the murder of Cody, who was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Adderley Street just before midnight on Boxing Day.”Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
Comments / 0