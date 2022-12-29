LI funeral for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon said their final goodbyes to the hero during a funeral Mass on Long Island Thursday.

The service began around 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore.

Moon suffered a 20-foot fall and a serious head injury while preparing for a drill at his Brooklyn firehouse on Dec. 12. Doctors determined that Moon would not survive his injuries, and officials announced on Dec. 16 that his family had decided to donate his organs.

Moon, 47, is the 1,159th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, according to officials. He is survived by his wife and two children, who were greeted at his wake on Wednesday by a salute from Moon’s fellow firefighters.

In the days since his death, loved ones have remembered Moon’s passion for life, selflessness, and hard-working, family-oriented nature.

Moon joined the FDNY’s Rescue Company 2 earlier this year, following 20 years with Queens’ Search and Rescue Ladder Company 133. He also served as a member of the volunteer fire department in Islip, where he lived with his family.

Through his family’s donation of his organs, Moon was hailed as a hero once again. According to nonprofit LiveOnNY, he saved five lives through the donations, with three of the recipients being fellow New Yorkers.

Mayor Eric Adams delivered remarks at Moon’s funeral service.

