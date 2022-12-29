Read full article on original website
Related
wisr680.com
What Drops On New Year’s In Pennsylvania?
While many are expected to watch the ball drop and ring in 2023, Pennsylvania is home to a wide variety of objects that fall to ring in the New Year. In fact the Keystone State leads the nation in the most communities that celebrate New Year’s Eve with different items.
wisr680.com
State Officials Seeing Results From “Don’t Gamble With Kids” Campaign
State officials say an awareness campaign that launched earlier this year has led to more calls about parents leaving children in cars while they gamble. The “Don’t Gamble With Kids” campaign started in November following reports that adults were leaving children in vehicles while they gambled in casinos.
wisr680.com
Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January
A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
wisr680.com
Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End
As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
Comments / 0