I think we’ve reached the point in the season where we can finally escape nightmares of the National Invitational Tournament. The Virginia men’s basketball program — having suffered through mediocrity all of last year — is returning to prominence in a big way after racing out to a 8-0 start and a No. 3 national ranking. If you can take anything else from this piece it’s this — do not underestimate the genius of Coach Tony Bennett, and do not look too far into close wins against Florida State and James Madison.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO