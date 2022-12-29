Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Salem Mayhem falls in season opener to Hampton Hammerheads
SALEM, Va. – The newest hot-ticket item is coming to the Salem Civic Center on Friday. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association has rolled out nine teams to start this league, and one of them is right here in Salem. You’ve probably seen lacrosse played outside on a bigger field, but take the game indoors, it’s more physical, faster, and fun to watch.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia basketball’s emergence: What’s kept the Cavaliers humming so far?
I think we’ve reached the point in the season where we can finally escape nightmares of the National Invitational Tournament. The Virginia men’s basketball program — having suffered through mediocrity all of last year — is returning to prominence in a big way after racing out to a 8-0 start and a No. 3 national ranking. If you can take anything else from this piece it’s this — do not underestimate the genius of Coach Tony Bennett, and do not look too far into close wins against Florida State and James Madison.
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River’s Coleman signs with UVA
Dan River senior Ty’Lyric Coleman made it official this week as he signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Virginia. Coleman, the son of Marcquis Coleman and Latoya Motley, will continue his football career with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville as a wide receiver. Ty’Lyric had verbally committed to joining the Wahoos back in late June as the 6’3” 175-pound senior honor student picked Virginia over in-state schools Virginia Tech, James Madison, Richmond, and the College of William and Mary.
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
cvilletomorrow.org
5 charts to help you understand Charlottesville
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Charlottesville is changing. But how isn’t always so easy to see. This year, we began a project that tells the stories of how things have and haven’t changed in the last decade. It’s called Changing Charlottesville, and it’s 19 stories about 19 neighborhoods using data, history and voices of the community. The series is by Erin O’Hare and Evan Mitchell, with a team behind them editing and checking data. Here’s an introduction.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
aseaofred.com
Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff
New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
Virginia Business
Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino
Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
chathamstartribune.com
Historic school renovations begin in Danville
Signs went up at George Washington High School, marking the beginning of an historic school renovation project. Last year, Danville voters approved a 1% sales tax increase to pay for school construction projects. Superintendent Angela Hairston told the Danville School Board this will work will define the school system for the next 50 years. “That 1% sales tax has already yielded us over $140 million to start the work.”
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power finishes restoring power
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
NBC 29 News
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
Comments / 0