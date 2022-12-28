ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 5 – 11, 2022

Charlz Whitney Strong, Duluth: 1) petty misdemeanor traffic – speeding -exceed limit 68/55, fees and fines $50. 2) petty misdemeanor drivers license – driving without a valid license or vehicle class/type, multiple licenses prohibited, fees and fines $185. Jennifer Lee Ann Strickland, Willmar: petty misdemeanor drivers license –...
Marshall woman injured in Lyon County rollover

A Marshall woman was injured Tuesday after her car rolled over on icy roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at almost midnight on Dec. 27, Kylin Jane Kooima, age 18, was driving a 2010 Pontiac westbound on Highway 19. At about mile post 40, her vehicle lost control and rolled into the north ditch.
