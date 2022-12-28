Read full article on original website
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
Marshall woman injured in Lyon County rollover
A Marshall woman was injured Tuesday after her car rolled over on icy roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at almost midnight on Dec. 27, Kylin Jane Kooima, age 18, was driving a 2010 Pontiac westbound on Highway 19. At about mile post 40, her vehicle lost control and rolled into the north ditch.
