streetwisereports.com
Power Turned On at Silver Co.'s Mexico Plant
After a delay of more than a year, MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG:TSX; MAG:NYSE American) 4,000 tonne-per-day processing plant at its large-scale Juanicipio property in Mexico has been connected to the power grid and is on its way to opening. The state-owned Comisión Federal de Electricidad approved the facility’s connection...
maritime-executive.com
Eni Orders Second FLNG From Wison in Push to Maximize Production
Italian oil company Eni has reached an agreement with Chinese oil and gas plant specialists Wison Heavy Industries to build a second floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility for its Marine XII gas lease off the coast of Congo. When completed, the new plant will boost the lease block's exports to three million tonnes per annum (mtpa), its maximum expected potential.
WacoTrib.com
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2023
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. During the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira continued its focus on its COVID-19 and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) product lines while continuing its work for its unique quantitative diagnostic system - MiROQ. This proven disruptive technology further substantiates the flexibility of the Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technology® and provides a significant step for MedMira into the quantitative diagnostic market. In Q1 FY2023, the Company received the CE mark for its VYRATM COVID-19 antigen test and launched the product with its strategically positioned distribution partners in Europe. Subsequent to the end of the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira received an additional CE mark to be announced in January 2023. In addition, the Company received the Investigational Testing Application (ITA) for two clinical trial sites in Canada and is in the position to commence clinical trials in January 2023 for its unique Reveal® TP (Syphilis) rapid test.
kalkinemedia.com
Dominari Holdings Provides Update On Share Repurchase Program
* DOMINARI HOLDINGS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC - ON DECEMBER 29, 2022, COMPANY PURCHASED 5,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $3.2139 PER SHARE
aiexpress.io
What is a Robotic Service Provider?
Because the variety of functions and the marketplace for robotic options grows, robotic service suppliers (RSP) are rising as an possibility for working industrial robots. So what’s a robotic service supplier? The reply begins by understanding the distinction between the normal capital tools promoting cycle and the idea of a subscription service promoting mannequin.
kalkinemedia.com
Kintavar Closes $411,900 Flow Through Private Placement For Next Phase Of Exploration At Mitchi Copper Project – Sherlock Zone
* KINTAVAR CLOSES $411,900 FLOW THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION AT MITCHI COPPER PROJECT – SHERLOCK ZONE. * KINTAVAR EXPLORATION - CO WILL USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR ADVANCING EXPLORATION ON MITCHI PROJECT, SHERLOCK ZONE AND ON REGIONAL TARGETS
Gas Buddy Releases Its 2023 Fuel Outlook
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After some very high gas prices in 2022 what can we expect in the new year?. Gas Buddy says the yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to average about $3.49. Barring unexpected challenges, prices in 2023 should return to normal seasonal fluctuations,...
kalkinemedia.com
Origin Materials Announces Timing Update On Origin 1 Manufacturing Plant
* ORIGIN MATERIALS ANNOUNCES TIMING UPDATE ON ORIGIN 1 MANUFACTURING PLANT. * ORIGIN MATERIALS INC- ORIGIN'S FIRST COMMERCIAL PLANT SET FOR MECHANICAL COMPLETION IN JANUARY 2023. * ORIGIN MATERIALS - PLANT COMMISSIONING HAS STARTED AND REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF Q1 2023, WITH START-UP BEGINNING SHORTLY...
kalkinemedia.com
Kane Biotech Announces Loan Transaction
* KANE BIOTECH INC - LOANS WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 12% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON MARCH 31, 2024. * KANE BIOTECH INC - AGREEMENT TO OBTAIN IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $2 MILLION FROM TWO LENDERS
cryptonewsz.com
Fuse Gold collaborates with PoR & secures the minting function
Fuse Gold, which happens to be a tokenized gold protocol supported by LBMA-approved gold, happens to be kept in vaults all over the United Kingdom. At present, it has decided to incorporate Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) to secure the FUSEG minting function, which is duly carried out on the BNB Chain.
kalkinemedia.com
Rex International's Unit To Subscribe For 23,809 New Shares In Xer Technologies
* UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 23,809 NEW SHARES IN XER TECHNOLOGIES PTE. AT A CONSIDERATION OF US$1 MILLION. * UNIT SHALL COMMIT TO INJECT A CAPITAL AMOUNT OF UP TO US$3 MILLION INTO XER
kalkinemedia.com
ARD Grup Bilisim Teknolojileri Buys 100% Shares Of Signum Teknoloji Tanitim For $1.1 Mln
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY BUYS 100% SHARES OF SIGNUM TEKNOLOJI TANITIM FOR $1.1 MILLION.
kalkinemedia.com
Strategic Minerals Announces Lodgement Of PEPR For Treating Transitional Ore At Leigh Creek Copper Mine
* STRATEGIC MINERALS PLC - LODGEMENT OF PEPR FOR TREATING TRANSITIONAL ORE AT LEIGH CREEK COPPER MINE
qcnews.com
Nio rolls out 500-kw charger, automated battery swap station
As it continues to roll out new electric vehicles, Nio is also making it easier for its customers to integrate charging into their busy lifestyles. At the company’s recent Nio Day event held in Hefei, China, Nio presented new charging infrastructure alongside the new EC7 and redesigned ES8 SUVs.
kalkinemedia.com
DC Two Says Signed Agreement To Acquire 100% Of Attained Group Pty Ltd
* SIGNED BINDING CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED CAPITAL OF ATTAINED GROUP PTY LTD. * PROPOSING TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ATTAINED FOR A$2 MILLION
globalspec.com
Determining the battery capacity for an inverter application
Inverters are essential systems helping to solve power outage issues in many residential homes and facilities. They feature a battery system that provides the DC voltage and an inverter that converts the DC voltage into AC to provide continuous power during a power outage. However, as is the case with...
BP’s Big Investment Could Be the Boost Hydrogen Needs as a Fuel of the Future
ToyotaHydrogen is currently a small player in the automotive landscape, but many big players think that's going to change.
csengineermag.com
Digital Workflows Help Design and Construction Companies Manage Their Projects and Companies Better
The ability to share digital data effectively is a critical factor that impacts the success of digital transformation in the design and construction industry. This includes both the ability to share data within different departments in the same company or across multiple companies involved in the same project. New research from Dodge Construction Network, together with Trimble, published in the Connected Construction SmartMarket Brief series, reveals that owners, architects, engineers, general contractors and specialty trades are utilizing digital workflows to share project information.
disruptmagazine.com
How To Maintain Solar Battery For Your Solar Panels
Solar panels are the solution to provide your home or office with a solar electric system. It is helpful to add 24*7 electricity to your home. You will need to focus on the particular aspects of solar panels to deal with the solar energy systems in your area. A solar...
stnonline.com
Planning Ahead for a U.S. Chip Shortage That Could Worsen
In the U.S. there is a chip shortage. More specifically, electronic chip procurement and sourcing has moved offshore. Recently, this has been problematic during COVID-19, when the offshore supply became strangulated, rippling forward to those who depended upon that supply. This is the case for many types of electronics, from...
