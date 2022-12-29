ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

What San Diego Doctors are saying about This Year's Flu

SAN DIEGO - Despite a recent drop in both Flu and COVID-19 cases, health care providers are urging you to still be cautious this winter season. Data from the County of San Diego shows flu cases are down 21 percent but the peak of the season isn't here yet. "In...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness

On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego

Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters

San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years

Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point

MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
times-advocate.com

Palomar Spine & Pain: A different approach to chronic pain

Dr. Tania Faruque is an interventional pain management physician and medical director of Palomar Spine & Pain in Escondido, CA. Her mission is to provide compassionate, individualized and quality care to those struggling from pain. Chronic pain is one of the most common reasons that people seek medical care today,....
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer

SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy