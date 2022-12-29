Read full article on original website
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
What San Diego Doctors are saying about This Year's Flu
SAN DIEGO - Despite a recent drop in both Flu and COVID-19 cases, health care providers are urging you to still be cautious this winter season. Data from the County of San Diego shows flu cases are down 21 percent but the peak of the season isn't here yet. "In...
Local restaurants file lawsuit to prevent AB 275 from taking effect
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FAST Recovery Act (AB 257) was signed into law in September and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The law would create a 10-person council with the legislative aim of implementing broad regulatory practices impacting wage rates, work hours, and more.
Morning Report: This Year We Learned That North County’s Homeless Service Providers Need More Funding, Resources
There are only three homeless shelters in North County and at least 787 unsheltered people, according to the last Point in Time Count, and homeless service providers in the region agree that number is rapidly growing. All three of those shelters are almost always at capacity, meaning people who need...
Local COVID Hospitalizations Up As Case Numbers Slip Slightly; Flu Count Also Drops
San Diego County public health officials continue to urge residents to seek vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 as numbers remain elevated. In the past week, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported 15 additional COVID deaths and 4,537 new infections – compared to 4,764 the week prior.
CDC tracking another spike in respiratory cases, now warning of Group-A Strep
This comes as the nation and San Diego track three high level infections, RSV, Covid-19, and the flu.
What We Learned This Year: North County Service Providers Can’t Keep Up With Growing Homelessness
Read more stories in our What We Learned This Year series here. For roughly six years, there have only been three homeless shelters in North County – two of them are low-barrier, which means they don’t require things like sobriety or background checks to enter. The other is a higher-barrier shelter for women and families.
San Diego's top stories for December 30 at 6 a.m.
In this update we cover the continuing saga around Southwest and how the airlines say they will be back to normal on Friday. Also, rain is on the way to San Diego!
Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness
On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
San Diego County deputies investigate bomb scare in Solana Beach
Sheriff's Bomb/Arson detectives were called in Friday to investigate a report of possibly undetonated military ordnance on the beach at Fletcher Cove which proved to be a false alarm.
Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years
Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
San Diego Humane Society dealing with 'unprecedented' number of dogs in shelters
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to help with what it says is an unprecedented intake of dogs across the county. This time of the year is usually considered a slow season but the shelter says it’s at over capacity. The San...
MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point
MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
NYE events in San Diego this weekend
With 2023 fast approaching, it's a race against the clock to decide where and how you want to ring in the New Year. Here's a list of San Diego events happening this holiday weekend to help you narrow down the search.
Palomar Spine & Pain: A different approach to chronic pain
Dr. Tania Faruque is an interventional pain management physician and medical director of Palomar Spine & Pain in Escondido, CA. Her mission is to provide compassionate, individualized and quality care to those struggling from pain. Chronic pain is one of the most common reasons that people seek medical care today,....
Harbor Police provide meal for travelers stranded at San Diego airport
Travelers stranded at San Diego International Airport received a holiday surprise from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police.
Opening of San Diego area's 1st Amazon Fresh grocery store delayed indefinitely
The first Amazon Fresh grocery store location in San Diego County has been in the works for years. But while it appeared to be close to opening back in the spring, the doors have remained closed.
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
