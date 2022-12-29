Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set for 2023 Southern Scuffle
DURHAM – The Duke wrestling team travels to Chattanooga, Tenn., for the 2023 Southern Scuffle on Sunday. Twenty-two teams are set to compete in the two-day event. Weigh-ins begin at 9 a.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Fans can livestream the action and follow the tournament brackets on FloWrestling. BLUE DEVILS...
The Baylor School takes "The Prep Slam 15" crown back to Tennessee
The Baylor School kicked off their holiday weekend with a championship win in the Holy Innocents Golden Bears’ “The Prep Slam 15” wrestling tournament.
mymix1041.com
WDEF’s Bill Mitchell retiring from news after more than six decades
One of America’s longest-running journalists is calling it a career, and he also happens to be one of Chattanooga’s top news reporters. Bill Mitchell began his career 62 years ago in his home state of Texas, doing a little radio, a little TV, and even playing a little music. He plays five instruments. In 1996, he moved to Chattanooga, and for the past 26 years he’s been an anchor, a reporter, and a newsroom manager at WDEF Channel 12. Young reporters praise Bill for his knowledge and mentorship, and he’s helped many journalists move up to big city stations, and even the networks. He admits he will miss “the daily trepidations, fear, and deadlines” of the newsroom, but he’s looking forward to relaxing at his North Georgia home, and looking for new challenges.
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Vivi Christopoulos
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 29th, 2022 goes to Vivi Christopoulos. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
1450wlaf.com
Lady Cougars ring up 71-22 win over Grace Baptist Academy, take 3rd place
KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Make no mistake, the Campbell Lady Cougars have had a most busy and productive Christmas break playing five road games over 10 days. The two weeks of tourneys wrapped up Thursday with Campbell taking third place in the Chris Lindsay – Berean Christmas Tournament at Knoxville.
WDEF
Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
WTVC
New Year's Eve fight leads to one man shot; says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) says one man has been shot, following an altercation on Saturday night. Police say they got a call to the 4600 block of Highland Avenue. Investigators say a witness told them both a suspect and the victim got into a fight, before...
WKRN
Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
WTVCFOX
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
WTVCFOX
6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for January 3
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 3. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Mark Bennett – Theft/For Capias. Ashley Burton – Burglary. Michael Martin – Criminal Trespass, Possession Meth. Roger McNabb – Harassment/For Capias, Aggravated...
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
WDEF
Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
Comments / 0