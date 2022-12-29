One of America’s longest-running journalists is calling it a career, and he also happens to be one of Chattanooga’s top news reporters. Bill Mitchell began his career 62 years ago in his home state of Texas, doing a little radio, a little TV, and even playing a little music. He plays five instruments. In 1996, he moved to Chattanooga, and for the past 26 years he’s been an anchor, a reporter, and a newsroom manager at WDEF Channel 12. Young reporters praise Bill for his knowledge and mentorship, and he’s helped many journalists move up to big city stations, and even the networks. He admits he will miss “the daily trepidations, fear, and deadlines” of the newsroom, but he’s looking forward to relaxing at his North Georgia home, and looking for new challenges.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO