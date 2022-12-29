ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

goduke.com

Blue Devils Set for 2023 Southern Scuffle

DURHAM – The Duke wrestling team travels to Chattanooga, Tenn., for the 2023 Southern Scuffle on Sunday. Twenty-two teams are set to compete in the two-day event. Weigh-ins begin at 9 a.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Fans can livestream the action and follow the tournament brackets on FloWrestling. BLUE DEVILS...
DURHAM, NC
mymix1041.com

WDEF’s Bill Mitchell retiring from news after more than six decades

One of America’s longest-running journalists is calling it a career, and he also happens to be one of Chattanooga’s top news reporters. Bill Mitchell began his career 62 years ago in his home state of Texas, doing a little radio, a little TV, and even playing a little music. He plays five instruments. In 1996, he moved to Chattanooga, and for the past 26 years he’s been an anchor, a reporter, and a newsroom manager at WDEF Channel 12. Young reporters praise Bill for his knowledge and mentorship, and he’s helped many journalists move up to big city stations, and even the networks. He admits he will miss “the daily trepidations, fear, and deadlines” of the newsroom, but he’s looking forward to relaxing at his North Georgia home, and looking for new challenges.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Vivi Christopoulos

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 29th, 2022 goes to Vivi Christopoulos. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase

A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for January 3

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 3. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Mark Bennett – Theft/For Capias. Ashley Burton – Burglary. Michael Martin – Criminal Trespass, Possession Meth. Roger McNabb – Harassment/For Capias, Aggravated...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
CLEVELAND, TN

