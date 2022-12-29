Read full article on original website
Visiting Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi Counties
Farmland, bottomland, Crowley’s Ridge and the Mississippi River contribute to the Arkansas Delta’s unique landscape. Upon first look, if you aren’t into operating a combine, northeast Arkansas appears to be lacking in things to do. Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi counties cover 2,000 square miles and are home to nearly 80,000 people. Agriculture may be king, but take a closer look and you’ll discover a region rich in history, good food and beautiful scenery.
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
Portsmouth crash knocks out power to more than 2,800 Dominion Energy customers
A crash has caused a power outage in the Victory Boulevard Corridor area of Portsmouth. Police said the outage includes the traffic light at Frederick Boulevard and Scott Street.
Police investigating triple shooting in Norfolk
There was a heavy police presence in the 800 block of East 26th Street in Norfolk Friday night. News 3 is working to get details from police about what the incident involved.
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
Highway crash results in injuries
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County on Thursday evening. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t...
8 puppies alone in the cold rescued
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community came together to help a group of puppies left in the cold. At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook that a box of 8 puppies was left out in the cold. The social media post informed the...
Man arrested in connection to several recent burglaries in Norfolk
Thursday around 7:15 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a burglary alarm at Big Al’s Mufflers & Brakes located at 287 E. Little Creek Road.
Man injured following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Norfolk early Friday morning.
Arrests made in West Memphis murder investigation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are working a murder case in West Memphis, a release said. I. At approximately 10:54 PM on December 28, officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue in reference to shots being fired in this area and a male laying on the ground.
Man dies in overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton
Police say a man died following an overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton.
Prisoners who escaped federal custody in Mid-South recaptured 6 months later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men who spent six months on the run after escaping jail in Millington are back behind bars, according to the United States Marshals Service. The Marshals Service said that 41-year-old Alex Robinson and 35-year-old Deshun Ray escaped federal custody on June 6, 2022. They were...
Man, woman facing murder charges appear in Norfolk court
A man and woman were in Norfolk District court Wednesday, facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old Stariyana Patterson.
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
Blytheville non-profit empowering young residents
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since 2009, Healing in the Hood has been working on making lives better for children in Blytheville. “It started out as a mission to empower young men,” founder Sandy Gillepsie said. Eventually, the mission went on to focus on both boys and girls. “We were...
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
