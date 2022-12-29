ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visiting Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi Counties

Farmland, bottomland, Crowley’s Ridge and the Mississippi River contribute to the Arkansas Delta’s unique landscape. Upon first look, if you aren’t into operating a combine, northeast Arkansas appears to be lacking in things to do. Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi counties cover 2,000 square miles and are home to nearly 80,000 people. Agriculture may be king, but take a closer look and you’ll discover a region rich in history, good food and beautiful scenery.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
peninsulachronicle.com

The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Kait 8

Highway crash results in injuries

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County on Thursday evening. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

8 puppies alone in the cold rescued

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community came together to help a group of puppies left in the cold. At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook that a box of 8 puppies was left out in the cold. The social media post informed the...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
neareport.com

Arrests made in West Memphis murder investigation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are working a murder case in West Memphis, a release said. I. At approximately 10:54 PM on December 28, officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue in reference to shots being fired in this area and a male laying on the ground.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Blytheville non-profit empowering young residents

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since 2009, Healing in the Hood has been working on making lives better for children in Blytheville. “It started out as a mission to empower young men,” founder Sandy Gillepsie said. Eventually, the mission went on to focus on both boys and girls. “We were...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR

