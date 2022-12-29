HOUSTON, TX — The Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-5) battled the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5) on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Tax Act Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston at 8 p.m. Neither team wanted to punt all night, as both went for it on multiple 4th downs. Texas Tech’s defense also forced five turnovers, Ole Miss went 2-7 on 4th down, and the Red Raiders buried Ole Miss 42-25. Texas Tech’s defense stopped Ole Miss on 4th down on their opening drive to set the Red Raiders up in excellent field position. However, Red Raiders’ Tyler Shough threw a pick in the end zone, and the Rebels took over. Back and forth these two teams went until Texas Tech broke the deadlock with 6:43 remaining in the first quarter.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO