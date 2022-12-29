ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

CBS Sports

Watch Arkansas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 5-9; Arkansas State 9-5 Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana-Monroe winning the first 60-59 and Arkansas State taking the second 81-77.
JONESBORO, AR
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Tech Buries Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, TX — The Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-5) battled the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5) on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Tax Act Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston at 8 p.m. Neither team wanted to punt all night, as both went for it on multiple 4th downs. Texas Tech’s defense also forced five turnovers, Ole Miss went 2-7 on 4th down, and the Red Raiders buried Ole Miss 42-25. Texas Tech’s defense stopped Ole Miss on 4th down on their opening drive to set the Red Raiders up in excellent field position. However, Red Raiders’ Tyler Shough threw a pick in the end zone, and the Rebels took over. Back and forth these two teams went until Texas Tech broke the deadlock with 6:43 remaining in the first quarter.
LUBBOCK, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED WITH METHAMPHETAMINES

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that if you are going to try to discard your narcotics during a pursuit, make sure it all makes it out of the window. Sgt. Ryan Meagher attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup truck this (Wednesday) morning at 12:07am on I-10 West near Mile Marker 670.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

