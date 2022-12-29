ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WNCT

Appleby leads Wake Forest to 77-75 win over Virginia Tech

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Wake Forest held on to beat Virginia Tech 77-75 on Saturday. Appleby’s two free throws put the Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1 ACC) up 75-70 before Grant Basile responded with a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass with a minute […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
Yardbarker

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest too strong for Virginia Tech

Tyree Appleby scored 24 points and Wake Forest held on to defeat visiting Virginia Tech 77-75 on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C. Andrew Carr recorded 14 points and Daivien Williamson added 12 for the Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Wake Forest made 11 shots from 3-point range to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
aseaofred.com

Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff

New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WNCT

WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years

“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
BURLINGTON, NC
automoblog.net

Big Rims, Big Hearts: The Crown Vic Boys & Girls Enhance Cars and Community

Additional reporting by Jennifer Chonillo and James Kiefer. From the moment our team arrived and stepped out of our car at the Windsor Community Center parking lot in Greensboro, NC, it was all love. Camera and recorder in hand, we were greeted by a tidal wave of smiles and greetings. And as each carload of people arrived after us got the same welcome, it became very clear that this kind of familial warmth is every bit as important to The Crown Vic Boys & Girls (CVBG) as their flashy neon cars.
GREENSBORO, NC
Virginia Business

Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino

Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC

