Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware inspired by change
News Release Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Tribal Council would like to congratulate Robin R. Christiansen on his election victory as Principal Chief. He was unanimously voted into office by tribal citizens on November 17, 2020. Christiansen succeeds former ...
Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – Year End Review – Dec. 29, 2022
Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: January A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID Wilmington residents sign petition in support of police chief February Restaurants wrestle with pricing to cover industry cost hikes Before the Battle of Brandywine, Washington was in Wilmington March Pike Creek church’s drive-thru ash ... Read More
Woonsocket Call
Rehabilitation: The New Way to Overcome Addiction
Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow is a rehabilitation center located in Middletown, Delaware. We provide quality, individualized care for all our patients and strive to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. Our experienced staff utilizes the latest techniques and technologies to ensure that each patient receives the best care. In addition to physical therapy, we offer speech and occupational therapies and recreational activities to help our patients regain their independence.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Woman
(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Naomi Thomas, a 73-year-old woman of Newark. Naomi Thomas left her home at approximately 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon in her 2019 black Honda CRV. Naomi is described as a Black female, 5’1” tall, approximately 200...
WDEL 1150AM
Philly Pike pursuit ends in Claymont crash
A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest. Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022. A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike. The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which...
delawarepublic.org
ChristianaCare receives $2.4 million grant to bolster healthcare across the state
ChristianaCare announces it’s using a $2.4 million federal grant to help improve Delaware's healthcare workforce. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will help expand the health system's Institute for Learning, Leadership and Development or iLEAD. Christiana’s Omar Khan said there’s a need for not only more primary...
WDEL 1150AM
Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar | Delaware State Police
Delaware State Police (DSP) are looking for some extra hands... in the sky. DSP is now trying to increase the number of female pilots in their helicopters in the coming years by holding a seven week seminar for possible future pilots. Carol Parton says that she was inspired to become...
Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix
Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Wilmington moves NYE fireworks to Sunday night
The Wilmington riverfront fireworks have been moved to Sunday, Jan. 1, because of predicted bad weather. The show, sponsored by the Riverfront Development Corp., is expected to take place shortly after 9 p.m. over the Christina River. It can be seen from most parts of the Riverwalk, with the best viewing between the public dock and the Riverfront Market. RELATED: ... Read More
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Local deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season
A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
2022 Rewind: The Mercury fast becoming community hub
This story was originally published in May 2022. Fancy a beer or a glass of wine with buddies? The Mercury’s got you. Craving a cup of tea, perhaps a blend named for area sites? The Mercury’s got you. Seeking a light lunch or dinner that’s vegetarian, but you’d never know it was? The Mercury’s got you. Looking for a nice ... Read More
2022 Rewind: History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race
This story was originally published in October 2022 A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the ... Read More
Part of Route 9 to close for 3 months starting Jan. 6
Delaware Route 9 will be closed from Polktown Road to Reedy Point Road starting Friday, Jan. 6, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. The 24/7 closure will last until March 20, 2023 and will allow for the construction of a new roundabout, which will serve as the access to the Fort DuPont development. The detour for northbound traffic is ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Action needed to make roads safer
On Christmas Eve, everyone in the Cape Region was reminded just how fragile life is. About 8 p.m., a family of seven – two from Lewes and five from Temple, Pa. – was traveling together on Minos Conaway Road. As they attempted to turn onto Route 9, their minivan was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Three people, including a 9-year-old, were killed. What should’ve been a festive, family-filled weekend immediately turned to horror.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
In 2018: Some of the Region’s Best Pasta was Found Right Here in Delco at These Two Italian Restaurants
Those craving some exceptional pasta don’t have to travel far to indulge their appetite, as two Italian restaurants in Delaware County offer some of the best pasta in the Philadelphia area, writes Sinead Cummings for PhillyVoice. In honor of National Pasta Day on Oct. 17, PhillyVoice compiled a list...
WDEL 1150AM
Woodlawn Trustees Rehabilitate Houses and the Neighborhood
Opportunities can be found anywhere for families, small businesses, and the entire community. Grandville Brown of CBI Contracting heard that Woodlawn Trustees wanted to take dilapidated or unoccupied homes in the East Side and give them a complete over-haul. The Wilmington contractor immediately wanted to help make that change while...
WDEL 1150AM
Kent, New Castle agriculture businesses eligible for federal drought disaster loans
Agriculture businesses in Delaware's two northernmost counties are eligible for reduced-interest federal loans due to July's drought and heat wave. The U.S. Small Business Administration is making Economic Injury Disaster Loans available after a drought emergency was declared in seven counties in New Jersey, including Salem and Cumberland. One of...
