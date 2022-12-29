ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – Year End Review – Dec. 29, 2022

Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: January A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID Wilmington residents sign petition in support of police chief February Restaurants wrestle with pricing to cover industry cost hikes Before the Battle of Brandywine, Washington was in Wilmington March Pike Creek church’s drive-thru ash ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Woonsocket Call

Rehabilitation: The New Way to Overcome Addiction

Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow is a rehabilitation center located in Middletown, Delaware. We provide quality, individualized care for all our patients and strive to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. Our experienced staff utilizes the latest techniques and technologies to ensure that each patient receives the best care. In addition to physical therapy, we offer speech and occupational therapies and recreational activities to help our patients regain their independence.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Woman

(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Naomi Thomas, a 73-year-old woman of Newark. Naomi Thomas left her home at approximately 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon in her 2019 black Honda CRV. Naomi is described as a Black female, 5’1” tall, approximately 200...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Philly Pike pursuit ends in Claymont crash

A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest. Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022. A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike. The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which...
CLAYMONT, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix

Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington moves NYE fireworks to Sunday night

The Wilmington riverfront fireworks have been moved to Sunday, Jan. 1, because of predicted bad weather. The show, sponsored by the Riverfront Development Corp., is expected to take place shortly after 9 p.m. over the Christina River. It can be seen from most parts of the Riverwalk, with the best viewing between the public dock and the Riverfront Market. RELATED: ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Local deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season

A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

2022 Rewind: The Mercury fast becoming community hub

This story was originally published in May 2022. Fancy a beer or a glass of wine with buddies? The Mercury’s got you. Craving a cup of tea, perhaps a blend named for area sites? The Mercury’s got you. Seeking a light lunch or dinner that’s vegetarian, but you’d never know it was? The Mercury’s got you. Looking for a nice ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
Town Square LIVE News

2022 Rewind: History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race

This story was originally published in October 2022 A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Part of Route 9 to close for 3 months starting Jan. 6

Delaware Route 9 will be closed from Polktown Road to Reedy Point Road starting Friday, Jan. 6, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.  The 24/7 closure will last until March 20, 2023 and will allow for the construction of a new roundabout, which will serve as the access to the Fort DuPont development. The detour for northbound traffic is ... Read More
DELAWARE CITY, DE
Cape Gazette

Action needed to make roads safer

On Christmas Eve, everyone in the Cape Region was reminded just how fragile life is. About 8 p.m., a family of seven – two from Lewes and five from Temple, Pa. – was traveling together on Minos Conaway Road. As they attempted to turn onto Route 9, their minivan was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Three people, including a 9-year-old, were killed. What should’ve been a festive, family-filled weekend immediately turned to horror.
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Woodlawn Trustees Rehabilitate Houses and the Neighborhood

Opportunities can be found anywhere for families, small businesses, and the entire community. Grandville Brown of CBI Contracting heard that Woodlawn Trustees wanted to take dilapidated or unoccupied homes in the East Side and give them a complete over-haul. The Wilmington contractor immediately wanted to help make that change while...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Kent, New Castle agriculture businesses eligible for federal drought disaster loans

Agriculture businesses in Delaware's two northernmost counties are eligible for reduced-interest federal loans due to July's drought and heat wave. The U.S. Small Business Administration is making Economic Injury Disaster Loans available after a drought emergency was declared in seven counties in New Jersey, including Salem and Cumberland. One of...
