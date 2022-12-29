Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow is a rehabilitation center located in Middletown, Delaware. We provide quality, individualized care for all our patients and strive to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. Our experienced staff utilizes the latest techniques and technologies to ensure that each patient receives the best care. In addition to physical therapy, we offer speech and occupational therapies and recreational activities to help our patients regain their independence.

