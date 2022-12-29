Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before WKU’s conference opener against Rice, it was announced that head coach Rick Stansbury would not be coaching in the game, with assistant head coach Phil Cunningham taking over the head coaching duties. In the WKU Athletics statement, it said, “WKU Hilltopper Basketball head...
Could Houston Ever Get the Oilers Name & Logo Back?
Could Houston Ever Get The Oilers Logo, Colors & Uniform Back from the Titans Franchise?
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
The new years starts warm and dry!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy New Year! We’re ringing in 2023 with unseasonably warm temperatures along with dry conditions!. We’ll start New Year’s Day with some clouds and fog before skies turn mostly sunny by afternoon. The sunshine combined with south winds will send temps soaring into the 60s! We stay dry and mild through Sunday night.
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
Glasgow police prepare for New Years' Eve weekend
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The effects of a brutally cold Christmas are still being felt in Central Kentucky. Days after the winter storm and sub-zero temperatures, many in Grayson and Hart Counties on Wednesday were still without water. Above ground, temperatures are rising, but below ground, it will take a while for things to warm back up.
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
St. Teresa Ministries names new executive director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Directors for St. Teresa Ministries has announced the appointment of Kelly Wiseman as Executive Director. “St. Teresa Ministries is thrilled to have Kelly at the helm,” said Ken Herndon, Board President. “Her strong ties in the community and her willingness to serve those in need truly align with our mission. Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing our ministry grow allowing us to serve more in our community. We have been blessed to be able to give back to our community over $200,000 in 2022 alone. We believe this capacity will be even greater moving forward.”
Southwest Airlines cancellations leave BG woman stranded 10 hrs in LA airport
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southwest Airlines has canceled roughly 60 percent of its flights these last few days, and many of you responded to our News 40 Facebook post with your experiences stranded without a flight home from Christmas. When AmyLynn McCracken paid Southwest Airlines $800 for her round-trip...
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas.
