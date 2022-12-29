ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before WKU’s conference opener against Rice, it was announced that head coach Rick Stansbury would not be coaching in the game, with assistant head coach Phil Cunningham taking over the head coaching duties. In the WKU Athletics statement, it said, “WKU Hilltopper Basketball head...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

The new years starts warm and dry!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy New Year! We’re ringing in 2023 with unseasonably warm temperatures along with dry conditions!. We’ll start New Year’s Day with some clouds and fog before skies turn mostly sunny by afternoon. The sunshine combined with south winds will send temps soaring into the 60s! We stay dry and mild through Sunday night.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’

The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire

A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

St. Teresa Ministries names new executive director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Directors for St. Teresa Ministries has announced the appointment of Kelly Wiseman as Executive Director. “St. Teresa Ministries is thrilled to have Kelly at the helm,” said Ken Herndon, Board President. “Her strong ties in the community and her willingness to serve those in need truly align with our mission. Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing our ministry grow allowing us to serve more in our community. We have been blessed to be able to give back to our community over $200,000 in 2022 alone. We believe this capacity will be even greater moving forward.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

