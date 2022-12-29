BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Board of Directors for St. Teresa Ministries has announced the appointment of Kelly Wiseman as Executive Director. “St. Teresa Ministries is thrilled to have Kelly at the helm,” said Ken Herndon, Board President. “Her strong ties in the community and her willingness to serve those in need truly align with our mission. Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing our ministry grow allowing us to serve more in our community. We have been blessed to be able to give back to our community over $200,000 in 2022 alone. We believe this capacity will be even greater moving forward.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO