kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022
(Statewide) -- State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly 4% in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. The gallons of liquor sold dropped by 70-thousand and Bertram says that's due in part to Tito's Vodka taking over the top spot from Black Velvet for the first time in the last 10 years. She says there were more sales of higher priced products like Tito's, so the dollar amount went up and the gallons sold were down. Liquor sales brought in 431 million dollars, and a record of just more than 150 million dollars from liquor sales was turned over to the state along with another 19 million in licensing and taxes.
KCCI.com
Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database
DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCCI.com
Close Up: Respiratory illnesses, Iowa's new gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, central Iowa clinics and hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from RSV, the flu and COVID-19. These respiratory illnesses are particularly tough on young children. We also take a look at Iowa's new gun rights amendment and what it...
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Caucus woes? Iowans should look in the mirror
Herb Strentz was dean of the Drake School of Journalism from 1975 to 1988 and professor there until retirement in 2004. He was executive secretary of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council from its founding in 1976 to 2000. Enough already!. Enough about how Iowans have been “kicked in the...
kmaland.com
KMA Morning Show - Steven Bradbury, Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium
(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butte…
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
Sioux City Journal
A belated Christmas gift for Iowans
In just a few weeks the Iowa Legislature will convene still glowing from holiday cheer. While that spirit is fresh and partisan fighting hasn’t exploded, legislators have an opportunity to pass a law dripping of Iowa values. It would save lives, and reenforce Iowa as a welcoming state that’s truly a “Place to grow.” Call it a Christmas gift or even a Christmas miracle.
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
Iowa is a Top 5 Food Secure State
(Undated) Iowa is one of the nation’s leaders in food security. That’s according to the 2022 U.S. Hunger Atlas and Annual Survey Report. The report looks at how many people in each state didn’t have enough food to eat in a given week last year. Even though Iowa has the fourth lowest food insecurity rate, eight percent of the state’s residents didn’t have enough food on the table. That’s around 330-thousand Iowans. 150-thousand more people in the state were food insecure in 2021 compared to the year before.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Farmland Sales Involve More Investors, But Still Remains Low
(Radio Iowa) The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland...
iheart.com
MercyOne Lists Top Baby Names in Iowa for 2022
(Iowa) -- MercyOne is reporting the top baby names in Iowa in 2022 at its locations throughout the state. Top Boy Names: Luke/Lukas, Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel. Top Girl Names: Ellie, Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity. More than 6,600 babies were born at MercyOne Hospitals in Iowa in...
KIMT
Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history
DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
iheart.com
New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's lawmakers passed more than 150 bills during the 2022 Legislative Session, and four of them will go into effect on January 1st. House File 2317 brings income tax reforms to Iowa. The state's nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from 4.4% to 6%. Each of the four tax brackets will gradually lower to 3.9% in 2026. The law also exempts retirement income from taxes.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
