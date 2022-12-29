Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
wdfxfox34.com
Best Cold Weather Gear of 2022: Ranch Edition
Originally Posted On: https://fencingstaples.com/best-cold-weather-gear-of-2022-ranch-edition/. Waited until the last minute and shipping is delayed? Toby-Jeanne the Cat’s Claw Queen has you covered from head to toe! Run to your local Murdoch’s and grab one of these cold weather gifts that will warm their heart! Check here to find a Murdoch’s near you: https://www.murdochs.com/stores/
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show
Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front
Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
BBC
Niagara Falls: Ice from US storms turns iconic falls into winter spectacle
Chunks of ice and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a huge winter storm swept over the US and Canada. Plunging temperatures over the Christmas period transformed the waterfalls into a wintry sight to behold. The blizzard caused huge disruption across North America,...
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
natureworldnews.com
Icy and Slippery Slope Road Caused Chain Reaction Car Crashes in Oregon; Weather Forecast Reminds Motorists of Travel Hazards
According to local reports, a chain reaction car crash happened in Pendleton, Oregon, as one vehicle accidentally slid down a slippery and icy road slope in the area due to snowfall and cold weather. The winter season recently began, and the forecast explained that snowfall and rain could unload in...
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Back-to-back winter storms bring heavy snow, critical fire conditions and even a possible haboob to the West
Two winter storms in less than a week will bring more than a foot of snow to the mountains, wind gusts of over 70 mph leading to the possibility of a wall of dust and the high danger of fire to the central and western US.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.So far at least 12 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed across the country.More than 200 million people were under a winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.More than...
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
Skiing over Christmas holidays no longer guaranteed – even with snow guns
The climate crisis could cripple the ski holiday industry and cause water shortages as resorts increasingly turn to artificially-produced snow.Current climate models predict that there will be more precipitation in winter in the coming decades, but that it will fall as rain instead of snow.New snow guns may alleviate the situation to a certain extent, say the researchers, but will not resolve the issue completely and have an environmental cost.Dr Erika Hiltbrunner from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Basel says the weather will often not cold be enough over Christmas.“Many people don’t realize that you...
Alberta Clipper delivering a fresh round of snow to northern Plains, Midwest
A fresh covering of snow is expected for more than a dozen states as the quick-hitting storm sweeps through, right on the heels of the major pre-Christmas storm. A quick-hitting Alberta Clipper system plunged into the United States for the final week of 2022, spreading a swath of accumulating snow across the North Central states and into the Ohio Valley.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
natureworldnews.com
Rapid Weather Warmup To Unfold This Week in Portions of U.S. Providing Short-Term Relief from Extremely Cold Weather
The latest weather forecasts said a rapid weather warmup could be expected this week as many Americans experience extremely cold temperatures. With only days before the year ends, many residents who experienced the extremely cold weather and winter storm looked forward to a short weather warmup that could unfold this week.
Jalopnik
Texas Car Wash Explodes Into Winter Wonderland
It might not have been a white Christmas in your town, but odds are, it was a pretty cold one. A massive arctic air mass moved south across the country, with the Weather Prediction Center predicting that every state in the continental U.S. would experience below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. That unfortunately led to some heartbreaking outcomes, but it did also create some interesting oddities.
