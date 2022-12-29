Read full article on original website
Body Discovered in St. Francois County
(Park Hills) An investigation is underway after a body was discovered Thursday in St. Francois County. Sheriff Dan Bullock did confirm to Regional Radio that the Major Case Squad was on the scene investigating as of 5 o’clock Thursday evening. The body was found inside the boundaries of St....
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
State Rep Rick Francis Ready For The Session Ahead
(Perryville) The next Missouri legislative session will get underway next week in Jefferson City. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says one of the top priorities of Republicans for the session involves the initiative petition process. Francis says open enrollment for education will also be a top priority. Francis says...
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana
(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Gas Prices Continue To Drop
(Jefferson City) Triple-A Missouri says the state’s average gas price is 2.69-per-gallon. That price compares to the average price of 3.12-per-gallon one month ago. The website Gasbuddy is reporting fuel is as low as $2.35 a gallon at stations in Pevely and Festus. It’s $2.48 at a station in...
