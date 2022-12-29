Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Here are some notable New Orleanians we lost in 2022
In 2022, New Orleans lost many notable figures. Here are some of the prominent ones, with links to their full obituaries:. Lawrence Brooks, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, died at 112 in his Central City home Jan. 4. Brooks served in an engineering battalion in the Pacific Theater during the war and stayed spry until his later days, even dancing at his 111th birthday party in 2020.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Elysian Fields has held steady since World War II. Will change come?
Neal Golden first started teaching at Brother Martin High School in 1969. Fifty-three years later, he's the self-described "last Brother standing" – the only member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Catholic religious order that founded the school, who is still in the classroom. He’s lived most...
NOLA.com
From mansions to chateaus, see 10 of New Orleans area's most captivating homes in 2022
A look at inhabitable spaces for 2022 has uncovered some interesting tales about places to live….unique, unusual and sometimes quite spectacular. Some are for sale, some are not. You could be fortunate enough to call one of these home, or, if you are in the market, it could be...
NOLA.com
Mandeville welcomes the Mande Kings Day Parade & Trailhead Festival on Jan. 7
The Mande Milkshakers, the north shore's first women's marching organization, will kick off the Carnival season in the Mandeville area with a King’s Day parade and festival on Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The King’s Day event in Old Mandeville combines a lively parade that begins...
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
myneworleans.com
Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us
If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
NOLA.com
Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022
If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
myneworleans.com
Deacon Martin O. Gutierrez
Martin Gutierrez had been putting his faith into action working with the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans (CCANO) long before he was ordained a deacon in 2018. Now the CCANO’s Vice President of Mission and Community Engagement, Deacon Gutierrez believes in the unique role we can play in serving our community.
NOLA.com
'Spud' McConnell will lord over Carnival in Covington parade as its grand marshal
Actor and funnyman John “Spud” McConnell will lead the 450-member, 18-float Carnival in Covington parade as its celebrated grand marshal on Fat Tuesday. The parade will roll through historic downtown Covington on Feb. 21 immediately following the Covington Lions and Mystic Krewe of Covington parades, which start at 10 a.m. The “This and Dat” theme will celebrate popular pairs on its traditional floats: Red Beans 'n' Rice, Barbie and Ken, Crawfish and Beer, Rock 'n' Roll, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Get the picture? It's all fun 'n' games.
NOLA.com
Sugar Bowl fans flock to New Orleans, though hotel rooms, game tickets still available
After checking into their hotel Friday, John and Tammy Dillon hit the streets with a list of New Orleans attractions they want to visit during their three-day stay: Pat O’Brien’s, House of Blues, Café du Monde, the French Market and the National WWII Museum. They plan to...
NOLA.com
King Cake Hub opens with a pageant at Zony Mash and two locations for 2023 Carnival season
Jennifer Samuels announced the opening dates and locations for King Cake Hub, the seasonal market offering a wide selection of king cakes from area bakeries. There also will be a King Cake Monarch Pageant on the eve of king cake season at Zony Mash Beer Project. The main King Cake...
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
uptownmessenger.com
Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant
A new Chinese restaurant on Magazine Street has a familiar family at its helm. Miss Shirley’s opened on Dec. 1 in the space that was occupied by Jung’s Golden Dragon II. Jung’s Golden Dragon, which opened in Metairie in 1977 before relocating Uptown in 2010, closed in May when the owner, Jung Tan, retired.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
NOLA.com
'JPAST & Present' gala to honor Shea with dinner, performances and more
Jefferson Performing Arts Society gets into party mode early in the year with a fundraising evening that will include entertainment, dinner and a salute to a local stage icon. "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts" will be an evening extravaganza Jan. 14 that will honor Janet Shea with the Legacy Award and include a seated dinner, a "speakeasy lounge," a VIP patron party, performances by JPAS talent and a disco-themed afterparty.
fox8live.com
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
NOLA.com
Struggling finanically, Nine Mile Point volunteer fire force could be merged with Bridge City
Struggling to pay its bills, the volunteer fire company serving Nine Mile Point on the west bank of Jefferson Parish could soon be consolidated with the neighboring force in Bridge City. Jefferson Parish Council member Deano Bonano has asked the Parish Attorney’s Office to report back on the legality of...
WGNO Exclusive: NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork working to change department’s culture
"We've been doing the same thing for a very long time and it hasn't been working for us."
A New Orleans Pizza Spot Says 'Size Matters' & Has A 2-Foot Slice Challenge With A $10K Prize
There is nothing better than a cheesy slice bigger than your head, and Fat Boy's Pizza in Louisiana definitely gives you more to love with every bite...make that two feet more!. The pizzeria claims to make "the world's biggest slices." They have six locations all over the Bayou State and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
Comments / 0