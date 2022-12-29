ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, LA

NOLA.com

Here are some notable New Orleanians we lost in 2022

In 2022, New Orleans lost many notable figures. Here are some of the prominent ones, with links to their full obituaries:. Lawrence Brooks, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, died at 112 in his Central City home Jan. 4. Brooks served in an engineering battalion in the Pacific Theater during the war and stayed spry until his later days, even dancing at his 111th birthday party in 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us

If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
TROUT, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Deacon Martin O. Gutierrez

Martin Gutierrez had been putting his faith into action working with the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans (CCANO) long before he was ordained a deacon in 2018. Now the CCANO’s Vice President of Mission and Community Engagement, Deacon Gutierrez believes in the unique role we can play in serving our community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Spud' McConnell will lord over Carnival in Covington parade as its grand marshal

Actor and funnyman John “Spud” McConnell will lead the 450-member, 18-float Carnival in Covington parade as its celebrated grand marshal on Fat Tuesday. The parade will roll through historic downtown Covington on Feb. 21 immediately following the Covington Lions and Mystic Krewe of Covington parades, which start at 10 a.m. The “This and Dat” theme will celebrate popular pairs on its traditional floats: Red Beans 'n' Rice, Barbie and Ken, Crawfish and Beer, Rock 'n' Roll, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Get the picture? It's all fun 'n' games.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?

The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'JPAST & Present' gala to honor Shea with dinner, performances and more

Jefferson Performing Arts Society gets into party mode early in the year with a fundraising evening that will include entertainment, dinner and a salute to a local stage icon. "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts" will be an evening extravaganza Jan. 14 that will honor Janet Shea with the Legacy Award and include a seated dinner, a "speakeasy lounge," a VIP patron party, performances by JPAS talent and a disco-themed afterparty.
METAIRIE, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE

