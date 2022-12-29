Read full article on original website
New rooftop event venue The Skyline to offer weddings with views of downtown San Antonio
The owners of the newly opened Skyline also want it to become a hub for live music and a weekend rooftop bar.
Teriyaki Madness opens on San Antonio's Northwest side with tasty deal
The popular chain lands in S.A. with loads of customization.
Exy was found at a gas station over 11 months ago | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. It's a new year and we have a new pet to...
flicksandfood.com
Dance all Night to Fabulous Oldies Tunes to Ring in the New Year
Dance all Night at This 90’s NYE Party at The Rustic San Antonio. Kick off the New Year & dance all night at The Rustic with 90’s tunes from DJ Menyo. Plus come enjoy some oldies to ring in the New Year! And there will be a midnight toast to welcome 2023.
San Antonio's New Year's Eve party Celebrate SA brings fireworks and fun to downtown Saturday
Food, adult beverages and art vendors will provide needed refreshments — and culture — before fireworks begin to pop off above Hemisfair.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio mid-century home for sale was once part of an annual 'Christmas pilgrimage'
A sprawling mid-century home recently listed for sale in the Oak Park neighborhood was such a head-turner that it was included in the 1964 iteration of an annual "Christmas pilgrimage" of stylish and well-decorated San Antonio homes. The four-bedroom, four-bath property — now on the market for $1.2 million —...
San Antonio's Paramour rooftop bar building sold to Dallas businessman
The details of the sale were not disclosed.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
These four San Antonio-area companies made job cuts this year
USAA Bank wasn't the only company to make triple digit cuts.
San Antonio Animal Care Services offers tips for keeping pets safe on New Year's Eve
While fireworks can be fun for humans, the constant loud noises are often stressful for pets.
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps
A car wash was turned into an icicle igloo thanks to freezing temperatures!!!
Father drives 1300 miles home after Southwest flight is canceled
SAN ANTONIO — Adam Dambrink had planned to get home on a late red-eye fight leaving Wednesday night. As thousand of flights became canceled on Monday, his flight had remained available. The father of four, who was visiting family in Wisconsin with his kids, went to sleep Monday night thinking everything would be fine.
Where to find standout food and drink in San Antonio's Pearl District
Experience longtime favorites and dynamic new fare from top San Antonio chefs.
Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon closed after crash
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the north side is creating traffic issues for drivers. Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Road is closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday due a crash that happened earlier in the day. The southbound US 281 ramp to Loop 1604 and the...
'We’re kind of just winging it': More headaches for local travelers who experienced cancelled flights
SAN ANTONIO — The crash of the Southwest Airlines system has created a cascade effect in other places as stranded travelers have to book last minute hotel rooms and spend money on unexpected expenses. For those who can't afford to seek shelter at pricey hotels, they're sleeping sitting up...
tpr.org
Dating App Slander, And Other San Antonio Stories
Gossip, rumors, and behind-the-scenes drama are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of the December storytelling event. Worth Repeating returns on February 14th with Rescued: stories being rescued by a pet, person, or anything else. Join us for the show, or submit your own story at tpr.org/wr.
KSAT 12
Watch demolition of iconic Regal Fiesta movie theater sign ahead of apartment complex development
SAN ANTONIO – Koontz Corporation is transforming the iconic Regal Fiesta movie theatre and Fiesta Trail shopping mall into an apartment complex. Located at 12631 Vance Jacks Road, demolition of the theatre was completed Wednesday, enabling the construction of the Savory Apartments complex to begin. According to a release,...
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
Start your year off right.
