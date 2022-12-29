Read full article on original website
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
msn.com
Concerned About a Recession? Here Are 2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy
There's a lot of uncertainty as we enter 2023. Many investors believe higher interest rates to combat inflation will cause a significant economic slowdown in the new year. Recessions tend to cause economically sensitive companies to report much lower earnings, often forcing them to slash cash outflows, including dividend payments.
NASDAQ
Tech Stocks Helping Lead Significant Rebound On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the...
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
The 10 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $1.6 trillion in market value erased
Meta, Tesla, and PayPal are among the 10 worst performers on the S&P 500 in what's been a bruising 2022 for the US stock market.
NASDAQ
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
The 7 Best Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
The best Warren Buffett dividend stocks are expected to produce impressive returns for the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio. Here are seven with market-beating yields.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
Zacks.com
Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
PYPL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have...
NASDAQ
AES (AES) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
AES (AES) closed the most recent trading day at $28.76, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the power company had gained...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
TASK vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TASK - Free Report) and Dynatrace (. DT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Zacks.com
MOD or GNTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
MOD - Free Report) or Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
