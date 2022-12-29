ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell, IL

Daphne Bos, Donovan McDonald receive honors at Cornell

By Courtesy of Cornell Grade School
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago

CORNELL — Daphne Bos and Donovan McDonald were named as the November Cornell Grade School Students of the Month recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Rh4_0jxWBpvb00

Named as the student of the month in the kindergarten-fourth grade group was Daphne Bos. She is the daughter of Jamie and Steve Bos of Cornell. Nominating Daphne Bos were teachers by Deb Fredrickson and Heidi Johnson.

The student selected from fifth through eighth grade was Donovan McDonald, son of Nicole Crain, Cornell. He was nominated by teacher Karen Austin.

Each student received a student of the month certificate, Walmart gift card and will have their picture on display in the main hallway at Cornell Grade School at an all-school assembly.

Cornell Grade School selects two students, one from kindergarten through fourth grade and one from fifth through eighth grade, each month. Students are selected based on demonstration of a good attitude, respect for others, dependability, hard work, volunteerism, honesty, trustworthiness and leadership.

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Recent Ottawa High Graduate Passes After Cancer Battle

An Ottawa teen whose courageous battle against cancer brought schools and communities together has died. Seventeen-year-old Landon McAlpine passed away at his home on Monday. Landon first started feeling sick around Christmas of last year. The next month he was diagnosed with colon cancer. A Facebook page called “Landon's Fight” documented McAlpine's battle. Fundraisers were held in the past year including students from both Ottawa and L-P coming together this past football season to show support and raise funds for McAlpine.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Popular Peoria bar announces relocation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block

MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
MENDOTA, IL
CBS Chicago

Shorewood auction company giving unwanted gifts a second chance

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Many presents are making their way from under the tree to the return pile, but what happens to items that don't fit or aren't wanted?CBS 2's Ash-har Quraishi went inside an online auction company in the southwest suburbs that is giving these items a new shelf life.It's not the "Island of Misfit Toys," but an entire warehouse in Shorewood devoted to returns.It's all part of slibuy.com, an online auction company that also operates a deeply discounted dig store and fixed-price warehouse sale."Probably the strangest thing I've ever seen is a full-size hot tub come off the...
SHOREWOOD, IL
starvedrock.media

Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
starvedrock.media

Two names released in fatal Saturday fire in Ottawa

The names of two people fatally injured in a Saturday fire in Ottawa have been released. They are 44-year old Arthelia Brewer and her daughter, Melani Embry, age 3. Firemen found them in a bedroom and rushed them to OSF St. Elizabeth's where they succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings indicated both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
OTTAWA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
PRINCEVILLE, IL
KIX 105.7

Was A Stop at Wally’s As Fun As Buc-ee’s?

Last year I spotted a new place to stop on the way to Chicago and get off the road. Definitely, a tourist trap kind of place called Wally's on Interstate 55 in Pontiac, modeled after Buc-ee's. So does it live up to the hype?. Wally's bills itself as "Home of...
PONTIAC, IL
starvedrock.media

LaSalle Sheriff Blotter

If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue in Bartonville. According to Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree, a couple of employees were arguing when one stabbed the other in the upper forearm. The injury is non-life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital.
BARTONVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota

Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
MENDOTA, IL
The Center Square

Judge to determine what happens next with no cash bail

(The Center Square) – A controversial law ending cash bail Jan. 1 dominated Illinois' political debate in 2022. But implementation awaits a decision from a Kankakee County judge in a lawsuit brought by more than 60 state's attorneys from across Illinois. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy