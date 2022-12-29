Akron teachers union ready to strike Jan. 9 as contract negotiations stall

With winter break set to end in about a week, the union representing Akron Public Schools teachers has issued a 10-day notice of its intent to strike.

A letter from the union to its members Wednesday evening said contract talks Dec. 20 and Tuesday with a federal mediator “made it abundantly clear” to the union negotiating team that the school board “continues to have little or no desire to bargain in good faith.”

The letter goes on to say that while the Akron Education Association union negotiating team “stands committed and 100% open to negotiating a fair resolution to all outstanding issues, we are united and fully prepared to strike at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.”

In a news release issued late Thursday morning, the union said “after attempts at resolving outstanding issues through federal mediation failed,” picketing will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 9.

Classes in the 20,000-student district are set to resume Jan. 6 after the winter break.

The Akron school board has scheduled a special school board meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A notice about the school board meeting — sent out late Tuesday afternoon — said the board would go into an executive (private) session to discuss negotiations.

Mark Williamson, director of communications for the district, issued a statement Thursday afternoon that said: “We know if we keep negotiating, we can reach an agreement in the best interests of Akron educators, students parents and our community.”

Akron district negotiators “are prepared to stay at the table day in and day out to resolve this situation and keep children learning,” the statement continued. “We hope the Akron Education Association shares this commitment with us.”

The statement begins by saying, “Akron Public Schools respects and values its teachers and the work they do for children every day.”

Teachers and other licensed professionals have been working under terms of the old contract since it expired June 30. The union represents about 2,800 teachers and other licensed professionals, including school psychologists and librarians

Definition of 'assault' remain major sticking point

A major sticking point in ongoing contract negotiations is how the district defines "assault," with teachers speaking out at school board meetings and elsewhere about student behavior.

Other issues include raises that could add between $15 million and $20 million a year to the district’s annual budget by 2025 and employee health care costs.

Sticking points: Here are the major contract issues beyond discipline between Akron, teachers

Akron teacher contract negotiations have not been smooth in the past several years, but teachers have not gone on strike since 1989. Student discipline also was an issue in contract talks that year.

The letter Wednesday to union members began circulating on social media before the union issued the news release Thursday morning about the 10-day strike notice.

APS teacher contract negotiations: 'Make every effort to work together': APS, teachers union contract talks move to mediation

The strike notice issued Thursday to the board and the State Employee Relations Board comes after contract talks — which began last March and most recently were being held with the help of a federal mediator — stalled this week.

Pat Shipe, president of the Akron teachers union, the Akron Education Association, said in an interview Thursday that talks broke down this week when negotiators for the Akron school board said they could not respond to a union counterproposal.

“We countered their proposal and the ball is now in their court," she said. "We’re 100% committed, if the board [negotiators] would like to sit down and continue talking, we’re open to do that.”

She added, “We do not believe they are engaging in good faith negotiations.”

The plan is to strike Jan. 9 unless a tentative agreement on a new contract has been reached before then, she said.

Asked if there is any action short of a tentative agreement that the board could take to avert a strike Jan. 9, she said: “We’re not going to speculate on what ifs. We will see what happens. We will see what the board’s reaction is ... and then we will deal in fact and not speculation.”

Talks reached impasse in May

Ohio law requires a public employee union to provide 10 days advance notice to the State Employee Relations Board of an intention to strike.

Initial contract talks began in March and both sides declared an impasse at the end of May. Under an agreement between the two sides, unresolved items were submitted to a fact-finder.

Teachers rejected the fact-finder’s recommendations Nov. 20, which meant, under an agreement between both sides, that a federal mediator would try to help the union and district resolve their differences.

The biggest outstanding issue for union members, according to votes and a survey of members, is school safety, student discipline and how administrators would define assault.

The district has proposed contract language that would replace the word “contact” with “injury” as a way to determine assault.

Some teachers have spoken out about incidents of assaults of teachers this year and in earlier years.

"The Akron community's outpouring of concerns regarding school safety and security are being ignored by Akron Public Schools," Shipe said in the news release. "Weeks of unparalleled fighting are now daily occurrence within Akron school buildings, yet the superintendent and board continue to want to water down the definition of assault and force students, teachers, parents, and families to endure more violence, disorder, and disruption to the education of the majority of Akron students."

Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack has said school safety is a top priority this school year.

“Any suggestion that school officials do not respond quickly and appropriately to the misbehavior of students is false,” she said in a letter in late November to parents.

She has indicated in at least one school board meeting that the Akron district is not alone in experiencing an uptick in bad student behavior after students returned to schools following the pandemic closures.

Teachers union questions district spending

In its news release Thursday, the union said Akron Public Schools cannot fill 20% of teaching positions “because of unaddressed concerns regarding school safety, security and wages which do not retain qualified teachers.”

The news release also raised raised questions about district spending, including whether the district attempted to obtain State Safe Schools Grant funds, announced this fall, to buy and upgrade safety equipment .

Shipe said in an interview Thursday that the union is trying to find out whether the district applied for this latest round of grant money.

The district has said earlier that a combination of state grant money (awarded before this fall) and federal pandemic-relief money is paying for the upgrades.

The union said in its release that money spent on the upgrades could have been used to “attract and retain high quality teachers.”

Among other allegations, the union said in the release that federal pandemic-relief money has been used to pay for attendance and lodging for attendance at seminars at resorts in Florida and Colorado.

Teachers union hasn’t had strike since 1989

The 1989 strike — the first and only in the district’s history — began after talks broke down with a federal mediator in early January of that year. Schools were closed for nine school days.

In 1994, a deal on a new pact was not reached until just hours before the start of a new school year. Picket lines already had formed outside the schools when the deal was announced.

Then from 1996 until 2010, federal mediator Rob Stein, attended bargaining sessions from the beginning of negotiations. This was under an agreement struck by both sides.

William Siegferth said in a 2012 opinion piece for the Beacon Journal, when he was the immediate past president of the Akron Education Association, that Stein was not used near the end of the 2010 contract talks. Negotiators for the board “claimed that Stein had become ‘too union friendly,’ “ Siegferth wrote.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron teachers union ready to strike Jan. 9 as contract negotiations stall